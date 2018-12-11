10 parents share the things they regret spending money on

news

There is pressure for spending money on your kids.

Redditors share what they wish they hadn't spent money on.

It includes tutoring, Halloween costumes, and toys.

One of the hardest parts of being a parent is the pressure you feel to "keep up with the Joneses." Whether it's the fancy stroller, the exclusive private preschool, or the $800 prom dress, there are some expenses parents realized simply weren't worth the cost. These Redditors share some of the things they regret spending money on for their kids.

As always, these are just for fun as INSIDER can't independently authenticate the stories.

Some parents regret spending so much money on newborn outfits.

"[I regret buying] too much newborn clothing. They grow quickly. Fortunately, we bought most of our newborn clothing used, so we didn't spend a fortune. But at one month old now, he's already outgrown several outfits. A few of them were only worn once." - Redditor wrightmf

Paying for early childhood tutoring is a regret some parents have.

"My stepson had preschool [tutoring] and knew how to read, write and his numbers a bit before entering Kindergarten.

"His little sister had nothing, and learned it all in Kindergarten. She's now at the top of her class. Most kids entering school level out together after around six months where those with no prior education have caught up." - Redditor joyb27

Some parents said that baby toys are a waste of money.

"I would say a lot of baby toys [are a waste of money.] You spend hundreds on certain flashy, expensive gifts that just sit unused in the corner, and then they play with that trinket you picked up from the pound shop all the time. I know it's a bit cliché, but my experience so far is that kids often just want to play with the cardboard box, so to speak. You don't need to spend hundreds on a 1- to 3-year-old in terms of toys and games." - Redditor mrbasilthebrush

An NYC tutor said they meet a lot of parents who regret spending money on private schools.

"Keep in mind that if you have aspirations of sending your child to an Ivy or equivalent college, it can sometimes backfire to have kids who are middle of the pack (or worse) at elite high schools. Admissions officers at highly competitive colleges compare students from the same school and region directly to each other, and always have lots of applications from the top high schools.

"I'm a tutor in NYC and talk to a lot of parents who regret spending tons of money on private school thinking they were a gateway to the Ivy Leagues, only to have a kid who looks mediocre in comparison to his closest peers and only gets into his safety schools. " - Redditor supcaci

Some parents believe infant Halloween costumes are a waste of money.

"My wife and I find it pointless to get our 17-month-old daughter a costume for Halloween. We did get her a costume last year. It was super cute, we took pics, but that was about it. It seems like a waste of money and effort just to show her off to the relatives. She won't be getting any candy, so trick or treating is pointless." - Redditor Talexandria

These parents didn't think their doula was worth the expense.

"I had [a doula.] I nearly died in the hospital due to non-preventable complications unrelated to any interventions or lack thereof, so my delivery was highly medicalized. The doula was useless, she pretty much was just a spectator. I'm sure in a non-medical delivery she would have been great, but for us, it turned out to be a giant waste of money." - Redditor FuzzyKittenIsFuzzy

Some parents regret buying sodas at restaurants.

"When we go out to eat, which we do often, I don't want to buy the kids sodas or lemonade. One, it's sugar and two, it's a waste of money." - Redditor leaveatrail

Childbirth classes weren't worth the money for these parents.

"I'd say depending on your educators, the classes before the baby is even born [can be a waste of money.] I realize some can be great, but our birthing classes were horrible. Basically, all she taught was worst case scenarios. Like, more likely to get stuck by lighting stuff. Our other providers asked who taught our birthing class because they were so surprised by how insane they made giving birth sound. Do your research on the classes you pay for and the people teaching them." - Redditor MoeHamster

Some parents regret spending money on a bassinet for their baby.

"A bassinet may work for some, but not for us. My wife wanted one to put in the bedroom for the first couple months. My son hated it from the start. He would scream bloody murder for hours. I'm still bitter over this one because I had a feeling it would be a waste of money and constantly debated my wife over it. I lost that debate, $100, and more hours of sleep than necessary." - Redditor Ih8YourCat

Some parents wasted their money on a kid's battery powered ride on car.

"We bought a used [battery powered ride on]. We rarely used it because it was a pain to keep charged, and in order to play with it on the street, we had to watch them constantly. It wasn't the kind of toy where you could turn them loose in the backyard and just check every once in a while." - Redditor warlocktx

