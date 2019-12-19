There is no better way to enjoy your festive season and appreciate ‘the cradle of mankind’ than to visit some of her most beautiful locations.

The locations are guaranteed to blow you away with its beauty, charm and culture which has largely remained intact for centuries.

Here are some of Africa’s top 10 tourist destinations you need to tick off from your bucket list before 2019 ends.

The One&Only Nyungwe House - Rwanda

Equipped with 22 luxury rooms and suites that not only offer unrivaled comfort but an experience like no other, the One&Only Nyungwe House has fully earned its name as Africa’s most exclusive lodges.

The resort located in the Western Province Rwanda offers a number of experiences, from traditional African spear-throwing and hilltop archery to nocturnal walks and helicopter tours that take in the epic panorama of Nyungwe Forest, Lake Kivu and other landmarks, starting from the venue's private helipad.

The main draw of Nyungwe, however, remains Volcanoes National Park in the northwest, home to a 480-strong population of mountain gorillas made famous by Dian Fossey, the American researcher played by Sigourney Weaver in "Gorillas in the Mist." Nyungwe forest is home to one of East Africa's last intact chimpanzee populations, and for those willing to hike through the steep, muddy off-track terrain, the rewards are great.

Virunga National Park - Congo

Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there are few places that can as much dare to hold a candle to Virunga National Park.

Virunga is Africa’s oldest national park and hosts the largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering 7,800 sq km (3,000 sq miles). Over half the global population of mountain gorillas, call Virunga home.

The endangered okapi, a zebra-like relative of the giraffe and national symbol of the Congo, also inhabit the vast Virunga national park and draws thousands of tourists every year who want a peek of the ‘forest giraffe’.

Virunga National Park is perhaps the world’s last historical timepiece, offering humanity a rare chance to have a glance of the past and see just how the cradle of mankind used to be in her true unspoiled beauty.

Okavango Delta - Botswana

Aerial view of the okavango delta channels and landscape.

A maze of sparkling lagoons, meandering channels and overgrown islands teeming with wildlife, Botswana’s Okavango Delta is argurbally Africa’s garden of Eden.

An oasis at the heart of the Kalahari Desert, the Okavango Delta is known for its superb wildlife, with large populations of mammals and excellent birding particularly in the breeding season.

Known as “the river that never finds the sea”, crystal clear channels spread over the thirstlands of the Kalahari with their papyrus-fringed banks and fertile floating islands.

The 1000th site to be inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2014, the Okavango Delta is very much at the centre of Botswana’s safari industry and features some of Africa’s premier camps and lodges at the site.

Thanda Island - Zanzibar

Thanda Island. (courtesy)

Considered one of the world’s most exclusive island getaways, Thanda Island is a paradise you can enjoy with your loved ones in complete privacy and peace.

So serene is it that it was voted Africa’s leading luxury island, 2019 during the World Travel Awards.

It is located in a secluded island with a single luxurious villa and two traditional bandas (beach chalets) in the Indian Ocean, off the east coast of Tanzania.

Nothing beats spending summer at Thanda Island. (courtesy)

As you step off the helicopter or boat, the Villa is right there, exclusively yours to enjoy to your fulfilment.

While here, you can also explore the larger Zanzibar Island. Even the name alone ‘Zanzibar’ evokes dreams of romance and mystery and the reality will not disappoint you, It is the ultimate Indian Ocean experience.

Mahali Mzuri, Maasai Mara - Kenya

Mahali Mzuri safari camp. (courtesy)

Owned by Sir Richard Branson, Mahali Mzuri, is a 12-tented luxury safari camp is situated in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy in the wider Maasai Mara ecosystem.

So great is Mahali Mzuri that it earned Kenya top award at the recent World Travel Awards (WTA) event held in Oman.

The luxury camp scooped the World leading Safari lodge destination. Mahali Mzuri has previously won the award five times in the last seven years; 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

While you can easily spot the big 5 as well as the little 5. Visitors here have a front row seat, not just to the migration, but also to the abundant game you can see all year round.

Lamu and Watamu - Kenya

A section of Lamu town

The Lamu Archipelago consists of numerous Islands, which extend for about 100km north of Lamu Island. The most significant of them are Manda (opposite Lamu) with the smaller Manda toto off its northern Shore, Pate and Kiwayu.

The Archipelago reeks of historical gems, golden beaches and some of the liveliest people on earth, these combined with its all year round festivals and celebrations transforms the Island into a paradise on earth.

watamu

Watamu on the hand which literally means ‘sweet’ in Kiswahili assures you of one thing, you will have the sweetest experience while here.

Lake Malawi - Malawi

Lake Malawi, Malawi

Lake Malawi has more tropical fish than any lake in the world -- 1,300 species -- and the freshwater diving experience is out of this world.

This critical biodiversity has been recognized by UNESCO, which made Lake Malawi National Park, the world's first freshwater park, a World Heritage Site.

It's no wonder that Dr David Livingstone, who trekked there a century and a half ago describe it as "Lake of Stars"

Mambilla Plateau - Nigeria

Mambilla Plateau

Located in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area, Taraba state is Mambila Plateau

which stands at a height of about 1524 meters above sea level. It is regarded as the coldest place in the country.

Kafue National Park - Zambia

Kafue National Park (steppestravel)

Kafue is one of those relatively untouched parts of Africa. Here, you will find the Kafue National Park, the largest national park in Zambia with everything from lions, zebras, abundant birdlife to elephants, antelopes and hippos.

Elmina Castle - Ghana

Elmina Castle

Located in Central Region of Ghana, about a 3.5-hour drive along the coast from Accra. It is the oldest European structure in sub-Saharan Africa.

Upon visiting, you will experience the physical history of the slave trade, the impact of which is still felt beyond the shores of Africa today.