10 of the most over-the-top gender reveal stunts of 2018

Gender is a social construct.

But gender reveals preceding the birth of infants are having a moment right now.

This year, many of the extravagant displays went viral.

And many of them went wrong.

From the giant inflatable dancing baby to the accidental wildfire, there was a lot to keep up with in 2018.

Gender is a social construct. But gender reveal parties centering around elaborate stunts — some of which are heartwarming while others are funny — preceding the birth of infants are having a moment right now.

This year, several of these over-the-top stunts went viral. Sometimes — very often — they went wrong. From the accidental wildfire in Arizona to a literal car fire in Australia, keep scrolling to see 10 of this year's most memorable gender reveals.

A couple used fireworks for their gender reveal party and accidentally shot them off into the crowd.

A couple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, used fireworks for the gender reveal of their unborn child at a party, according to the New York Post. They lit the light pink explosives from a drying rack about fifty feet from their guests, and things quickly went awry.

One of the fireworks landed on the lawn, setting it ablaze, which sent people scrambling. Despite the chaos, it seems that there was no serious harm. According to the New York Post, no children were injured, though some adults sustained minor burns.

It's a girl, by the way.

A couple had a giant baby jump out of a box at their gender reveal party.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Yessina and Erica, who asked that we only use their first names, had a gender reveal party for their child that involved a grown man dressed in a giant baby costume. Yes, it was mildly frightening.

Yessina told INSIDER that she and her husband brainstormed quite a bit about how to perfectly execute the reveal.

"He gave it some thought and decided that if we were going to do it we would have to think outside the box," she said, "He wanted his brother [Chris] to pop out of a box wearing a giant diaper and I thought the whole baby costume would be even better."

Yessenia said that no one at the party saw the giant baby coming.

Watch it all happen on Instagram.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent accidentally started a 47,000-acre wildfire in Arizona when a gender-reveal went horribly wrong.

The Arizona Daily Star published a video in November of an off-duty Border Patrol agent starting a massive wildfire in Arizona in 2017 when he shot off a box of explosives to celebrate his child.

Dennis Dickey, 37, admitted in September to starting the Sawmill Fire in April 2017, which scorched 47,000 acres and cost $8.2 million to extinguish. Video footage of the fire went viral in November 2018.

Dickey pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of causing a fire without a permit, and was sentenced to five years probation and agreed to pay $220,000 in restitution, the Daily Star reported.

A gender reveal party at an Applebee's ended in a fight.

Police were called to a Boardman, Ohio, Applebee's restaurant after a gender reveal party ended in strewn confetti, physical violence, and an unpaid bill, NBC-affiliated WESH reported.

According to the outlet, 20 party guests convened in the Applebee's parking lot, and were told to use confetti poppers to reveal the gender of an unborn child. After doing so, they were asked to clean up the strewn paper which had accumulated on the ground. But according to WESH, the party-goers refused to do so.

The conflict reportedly escalated to violence, with attendees yelling at the restaurant manager and another employee and hitting the hostess with menus.

The group reportedly dispersed after police were called, leaving an unpaid $31.81 bill and blue confetti in their wake, WESH reported.

A couple used a live alligator to reveal the gender of their baby.

Louisiana couple Mike Kliebert and Rebecca Miller included a 61-year-old alligator named Sally in their gender reveal party. The couple, who operates Kliebert Gator Tours, wanted to incorporate one of their favorite gators, Sally, into the occasion.

Although the couple was criticized for the use of the gator in the reveal, Kliebert stood by the choice.

"We wanted to incorporate the alligators, who are like family, into this big moment in our lives," Kliebert said. "I wouldn't have had any other gator do the reveal. My grandpa hatched her in 1957."

Sally, for her part, bit into a watermelon filled with blue slime, letting partygoers know: it's boy.

A couple tried to incorporate baseball into their gender reveal, but things didn't go as planned.

A California couple attempted to incorporate baseball into their gender reveal, but things didn't go according to plan, NBC-affiliated WWBT reported.

Here's what was supposed to happen: The mother-to-be was going toss a baseball to the father-to-be, who would hit the ball with a baseball bat. When the ball burst, it would release colored powder, revealing their child's gender.

Here's what happened instead: The expectant father did not swing and the ball hit the grandfather-to-be in the face. Watch it all unfold on Twitter.

He was fine and it's a boy.

A woman got a sweet surprise from her husband.

Jennifer Jones-Prothro and her husband James Prothro are expecting their ninth child together. But Jennifer told James that she didn't want to know the baby's gender beforehand unless he could think of a creative way to tell her.

So James, a music producer, decided to have Jennifer's late father tell her the news. He spliced together the announcement from recordings her father had left.

"This is the most special, creative way I could think of to tell you the sex of our child, but I couldn't do it without a little help," James told Jennifer in the video.

In the clip, the mom-to-be appeared truly touched by the gesture.

A dad-to-be broke his ankle at a gender reveal party.

A Somerset, New Jersey, man broke his ankle while attempting to kick a football as a part of a gender reveal party. In a video shared by the New York Post, the man kicked the ball, which burst revealing pink paint, but slipped and fell on the ground Charlie Brown-style.

Luckily, partygoers were there to help him up and eventually get him medical attention for his broken ankle.

A couple pranked their family with a cake.

When Josh and Mimi Anderson had their families over for a gender reveal party, they thought it would be funny to pull a prank on their party guests — but especially their moms, Josh told Inside Edition.

Everyone in attendance expected that the cake they had baked for the party to be either pink or blue. But when they cut it open, it was a regular, yellow cake.

Everyone was shocked.

"We thought it was hilarious," Josh said. "It was a successful prank. It also built up the anticipation of finding out the gender for all of us. By the time the 'real' cake came out everyone was beyond eager for the results."

Later, they brought out a second cake that had been dyed pink, thus completing the gender reveal.

An Australian couple accidentally set a car on fire.

A couple in Australia decided to involve a car in their gender reveal stunt, but things backfired, News 7 Sydney reported. An attempt to have the car emit pink paint dust didn't exactly go as planned and partygoers had to flee for safety after a small fire started.

And yes, it was a girl.

