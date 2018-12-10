10 movies that don't deserve their Golden Globe nominations this year — sorry

news

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 6.

The show will air live on January 6, 2019.

Some movies and TV shows got their deserved nominations while others didn't.

With award season looming, movie and television enthusiasts ready themselves for three solid months of banter regarding which films and shows rightfully deserved their nominations. Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Thursday morning show live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Per usual, some were expected. Of course, some make you wonder what the Hollywood Foreign Press were thinking.

The winners will be announced when The Golden Globes airs Sunday, January 6 on NBC.

In the meantime, here are 10 puzzling inclusions in this year's cast of nominations.

"A Private War" was not Rosamund Pike's best work.

The Oscar-nominated actress is undoubtedly talented. However, it's shocking to think that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) decided that Pike's performance in "A Private War" warranted a nomination over Natalie Portman performance in "Vox Lux." Her portrayal of late correspondent Marie Colvin was as accurate as they come, but I don’t believe this is Pike in her most daring role. Whereas in “Gone Girl,” that was the Rosamund Pike who left viewers in awe of her depth.

"Maybe Marie Colvin did express herself in this way in real life. But Pike’s performance has something clunky and mechanical about it, a sense that she is trying and failing to inhabit a woman much older and tougher than herself," wrote Josephine Livingstone for The New Republic.

In one of the more surprising roles of her career, critics are already praising Portman's performance in "Vox Lux."

The movie hits theaters this weekend, and I refuse to let my weekend pass without watching the film.

Peter Farrelly for best director was not the strongest of picks.

The "Green Book" fared better in the best actor and best-supporting actor categories, with Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali both earning nods for their work on the project. Peter Farrelly, an enthusiast of slapstick comedy features, left little to be desired in his directorial work with this dramatic project. “Green Book” had poignant scenes, but not enough to justify a nomination.

"While the epilogue builds to an utterly predictable resolution — as do many of the scenes — the filmmakers postpone the inevitable with a feint that suggests a farewell wink at the audience," Mark Jenkins wrote for NPR. "Too bad they didn't recognize they were delving into history that's too ugly to be dispelled with chuckles and winks."

With the level of work ethic put forth by Barry Jenkins on "If Beale Street Could Talk," it's incredibly disappointing the "Moonlight" director didn't receive accolades for his work on this beautiful story. Hey, with his luck, he'll have the same fate next month that he did at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Did we really think Lucas Hedges deserved a Best Actor nod over Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling is still chasing his first Academy Award win and looks like he might be waiting another year for that coveted nomination.

I thoroughly enjoyed industry it boy's Lucas Hedges in "Manchester By the Sea," and truly believe he deserved his best supporting actor nomination at the 2017 Academy Awards. Unfortunately, that's where I'll end my praises. Hedges performance in "Boy Erased" was a daring role, but not a very memorable one.

"'Boy Erased' feels more an attempt to educate than to deliver an authentic emotional experience. The end titles explain that although discredited by mental health organizations worldwide, conversion therapy is still legal in 41 US states," Loren King wrote for Newport This Week. "The titles also reveal what happened to Sykes, and it says a lot about the film that this information turns out to be the most interesting, yet unexplored, thing about him."

Ryan Gosling didn't go to the moon and back to not be included this year's best actor in a motion picture-drama listing.

Emma Stone was adequate in "The Favourite," but should have been recognized for her work on "Maniac" more.

Emma Stone has been nominated for a Golden Globe three years in a row, which is a feat all on its own. However, the Oscar winners work in "The Favourite" should have been disregarded in favor of her performance on the Netflix show "Maniac." Not only was her portrayal of Annie Landsberg more believable, but it showed even more of her range as a thespian.

"Stone is built for this kind of project, having demonstrated in films as varied as 'La La Land' and 'Birdman' that she can be a classic leading lady or a grubby character actress, a girl next door or a glamour puss," Linda Holmes wrote for NPR. "In the vignettes that come from her dreams, she effortlessly shifts between identities, from '40s movie star to '80s fashion victim to high fantasy ... elf-thing. She seems at home in every one, and differently interesting in each."

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was great, but not better than "First Man" great.

Listen, I love Queen as much as the next classic rock aficionado. So, this critique is difficult to write. While Rami Malek was sensational as lead singer Freddie Mercury, the film could have been left off the best motion picture-drama in favor of Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man."

At times, "Bohemian Rhapsody felt like a recording of Queen concerts and music videos, something longtime fans of the British band have already seen.

"Strictly adhering the standard formula of musical biopics, the film seems more interested in selling Queen albums to a new generation than it is depicting the complexities of the men who helped to change the face of rock music," Courtney Small wrote for Cinema Axis. "While the songs are undeniably catchy, it is Queen after all, I walked away learning very little about the group that a quick glance at Wikipedia could not have told me."

"First Man," on the other hand, does a succinct job of putting the audience at the center of the moon landing turmoil.

This might be the first year I'm actively rooting against Disney and Pixar films.

The highly anticipated sequel of 2004's "The Incredibles" was a letdown. Perhaps 28-year-old me found that sometimes it's best to leave the storyboard of some sequels to yourself. So, their best animated film honor is a bit perplexing.

"Yet what’s chilling about 'Incredibles 2' isn’t its smug self-promotion; it’s the superhero essentialism — the vision of born leaders with an unimpeachable moral compass to whom all right-thinking people should swear allegiance and invest confidence — that Bird proclaims through his ever more impressive C.G.I. craft," Richard Brody wrote for The New Yorker. "With Bird’s films as, so often, with Pixar over all, the medium really is the message: the power of total aesthetic control is also the power of total doctrinal control."

"Green Book" should have been swapped out with "Paddington 2."

We've already established "Green Book" was a good film, but honestly, "Paddington 2" was a work of art. I previously spoke on how some sequels should never see the light of day, and thankfully this one isn't included in that group.

Perhaps I'm finding the HFPA a little too generous in their recognition of "Green Book," because "Paddington 2" is not the only movie that should have been nominated in its place.

"Thanks to a blazing performance from Mahershala Ali, you might even believe that Green Book is a good movie," Alan French wrote for We Bought a Blog.

Melissa McCarthy over Toni Collette? Disappointing pick for the HFPA.

The transition comedic actors make to more dramatic films are remarkable, and yes they deserve acknowledgment of that. Melissa McCarthy taking a more serious role in "Can You Ever Forgive Me" may have been a great accomplishment, but I'm having trouble accepting her inclusion in the best actress in a motion picture-drama category over the exclusion of Toni Collette, who surpassed expectations in "Hereditary."

"Pratfall queen Melissa McCarthy takes a stab at dramatic credibility by playing real-life writer and convicted counterfeiter Lee Israel in this middling biopic from director Marielle Heller," wrote Daniel Barnes for the Sacremento News and Review.

McCarthy fans and critics might not include this role in some of her best work, but Collette supporters will.

Bradley Cooper was a much better director than he was leading man.

"A Star is Born" took audiences by storm this year, and Lady Gaga has earned her best actress in a motion picture-drama selection. Bradley Cooper on the other hand? I would have traded him for an Ethan Hawke nod for "First Reform." I don’t believe Cooper was challenged enough in this role. Developing a talent for singing is a commitment, but sadly he remained overshadowed by his leading lady Gaga.

"The problem is whenever Cooper turns the film away from his best asset (Gaga) and into a vanity production. Yes, his character, Jackson Maine, a singer on a downward spiral, is an alcoholic,' Gary M. Kramer wrote for Salon. "And no, his self-destruction is not fun to watch. But if there is any one theme the film cudgels the viewer with it is what Jack tells Ally, 'talent comes everywhere but having something to say and a way to say it so that people listen to it, that’s a whole other bag.' But from watching Cooper’s 'A Star Is Born,' it just does not seem clear what the filmmaker is trying to say."

Nicole Kidman is one of the greatest actresses of our time, but Viola Davis was robbed.

Nicole Kidman has outperformed every role she has been cast in, and "Destroyer" is the kind of movie I would want to see on Christmas day. She goes for gritty, but a first look tells me that is not enough to justify a Golden Globe.

"The memorable twist at the end isn’t earned in a movie that’s two hours of 'I’ve seen this before.' Kidman is great, but she’s far too good for this feature," Kristen Lopez wrote for Culturess.

Nonetheless, I can't help but wonder if that nomination was a better decision than Viola Davis in "Widows." I can only draw one conclusion from this omission: the HFPA didn't see "Widows" before ballots were due.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.