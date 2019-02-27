Muhammadu Buhari, the current Nigerian President, has emerged as the winner of the 2019 presidential elections.

According to the formal announcement made by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral commission chairman, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate managed to beat his main opponent, billionaire businessman Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari won his re-election bid with 15,191,847 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate polled 11,262,978 during the presidential poll conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

In honour of his victory, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa takes a look at the presidential elect's outfits.

Here are 10 great looks from Buhari as he wins second term as Nigerian President:

Buhari in Aso Rock

President Buhari rocks the Atiku fabric at the State House. 5 yards of this material costs at least N50, 000, according to Ankara.com. It was taken by ﻿Bayo Omoboriowo, the Personal Photographer to the President of Nigeria, on February 26, 2019.

Buhari takes a stroll

The president spots a casual look as he takes a walk on his farm. Its located in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari in Delta state

On January 17, 2019, the president is pictured during his presidential campaign in Warri, Delta State.

Buhari and Osinbajo

The president looks regal in his lovely 'agbada' (a popular attire in Nigeria) as he poses with his Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari in Niger State

While commissioning the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger state, the president spots a blue agbada and blue 'fila' (Yoruba name for cap).

Buhari in Aso Rock

The president looks simple as he chats with his family.

Buhari in Abia state

The president pairs a white outfit with a multi-coloured cap as he commissions the Ariaria Market Independent Power Project in Aba, Abia state.

Buhari in Anambra state

While visiting the Obi of Onitsha in his Palace, the president rocks a simple yet regal look.

Buhari with fellow politicians

The president is all smiles as he pulls off another great outfit.

Buhari votes in Katsina State

The president looks royal in blue as he votes at the Kofar Baru Polling Unit 003 in Daura, Katsina State.