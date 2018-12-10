10 depressing photos of amusement parks in the winter

news

September is quickly approaching, which can only mean one thing — summer is over. And with summer ending, it's the perfect time to get in all those last-minute warm weather activities you'll miss, like heading to your favorite amusement park.

If you really need a push, look no further than these sad photos of amusement parks during their off-season. They'll have you grabbing your friends and your car keys in no time — no one wants to admit that winter is right around the corner.

Keep scrolling to check out these 10 depressing photos of amusement parks during the winter.

We all associate going to an amusement park with hot summer days, ice cream, and cotton candy.

Even though sometimes, amusement parks don't always live up to expectations.

But what happens to them during the off-season?

New York has notoriously cold winters.

Amusement parks in states that actually experience winter — so no, not including Disney — may stay open, but it can look a little bleak.

Others totally shut down during the cold winter months.

Honestly, does anyone want to be at Coney Island when it snows?

There are plenty of other winter activities that are much more fun.

It's weird to see Six Flags covered in snow.

There are a bunch of Six Flags that are in cold weather spots, like New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

Somehow, everything is just way more depressing in the cold.

A park this empty in the summer would be a treat.

Amusement parks are for shorts and t-shirts, not coats and scarves.

Amusement parks aren't immune to seasonal storms either — Hurricane Sandy completely covered the Coney Island boardwalk and amusement park in sand and water.

One visitor to the park two weeks after Hurricane Sandy observed that this was "the only time I had experienced quiet on the boardwalk. The typical racket of carnival games, the roar of amusement park rides, the bellows of hawkers and prattle of pedestrians had vanished, replaced with a stillness so seemingly absolute that I don’t even recall hearing the lapping of the tide."

With the end of summer approaching rapidly, you might want to get to your favorite amusement park before it's too late, and it looks like this.

