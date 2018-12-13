10 celebrity couples who have gone into business together

news

Many celebrity couples are not only successful individually but also go into business together.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson own a production company as do Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy.

It's no secret that majority of your favorite celebrities have side hustles that are separate from what made them famous.

And while having an extra bit of income on your own is absolutely fantastic, there are some celebrities who have also chosen to build businesses with their partners — and have become pretty successful because of it.

Here are 10 celebrity couples who own businesses together.

Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil work on some big shows together.

Though some people may not know their names, most people know their work.

Husband-wife duo Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil have created, developed, and worked on some big shows including "The Game," "Girlfriends," "Being Mary Jane," "Black Lightning," and "Love Is." Since they have been dominating TV screens, with hit shows since the '90s, it only made sense for the two to develop their own production company, Akil Productions. The company was founded in 2000 — one year after the two wed.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic own restaurants together.

Celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic have been married for over 10 years and although they have their own separate business ventures, the two also co-own restaurants.

Co-owning RPM Italian, RPM Steak, and RPM on the Water, there's no telling what we can expect from them in the coming years.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's production company is responsible for some famous films.

Married in 1988, famed actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are another heavy-hitting couple that own a business together.

Since both have appeared in some major movies, it should be no surprise that they have a production company together. Co-founded by Tom Hanks and producer Gary Goetzman in 1998, Playtone – which hosts Wilson as the CFO – has an exclusive television development deal with HBO and has top-tier films on their roster such as "Mamma Mia!," "Cast Away," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Where the Wild Things Are," and more.

Chip and Joanna Gaines built an empire together.

Chances are you've heard of Chip and Joanna Gaines from their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" but you might not realize the couple is worth a whopping $18 million.

Before even starring on the show together, the duo opened their first business, a small market called "Magnolia Market."

Their business only propelled from then on.

In 2016, the Gaineses were busier than ever. They launched three collections: a line of 150 paint colors, a line of 70 wallpaper designs, and a line of furniture. They opened a bed-and-breakfast called "The Magnolia House." And they published the first issue of their quarterly lifestyle publication, "The Magnolia Journal."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's company produces film, music, and television shows.

Iconic actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may be known for their incredible acting abilities and their family dynamics, but did you know that they also owned their own production company?

Founded in the late '90s by Will Smith and film producer James Lassiter, Overbrook Entertainment produces film, music, and television shows. Shortly after its inception, Pinkett Smith also became a partner for the business and the three have been successfully producing projects since. Some of their projects include "Ali," "I, Robot," "Hitch," "ATL," "Bright, "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," "The Secret Life of Bees," "I Am Legend," and much more.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy have their own production company.

Just like fellow list occupiers, actors Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy are production company owners, too.

Founded in 2013, On The Day Productions has quite a list of movies on their roster. In the five short years since its creation, OTD has co-produced films such as "Tammy" – which was the company's first film – "The Boss," "Life of the Party," "The Happytime Murders," and the upcoming film, "Super Intelligence." All of which star McCarthy.

The company is also responsible for the TV Land series "Nobodies," which was canceled in 2018 after two seasons.

Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar are cookbook authors together.

Actress Debi Mazar and celebrity chef and television star husband Gabriele Corcos started a catering/cooking business together and were approached by the Cooking Channel for their own show titled "Extra Virgin" in 2011.

The longtime couple also released a cookbook together and opened the now-defunct restaurant – The Tuscan Gun – in Brooklyn.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa own Milojo together.

Married for over 20 years, celebrity couple Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met while working on the soap opera "All My Children" in the mid-90s. Their lives have come a long way since their stint on the show (Ripa is now hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" while Consuelos stars on the CW's "Riverdale), and they created their own production company in 2007.

The company, which is named Milojo, is a combination of the first two letters of the names of their children and has worked with other companies such as The Discovery Channel, Logo, and TLC on projects. Miojo, in conjunction with ESPN, also put out the Emmy-nominated documentary "The Streak" in 2008.

David and Tamela Mann started Tillyman Inc.

You may know them from their early appearances in plays opposite of Tyler Perry's character Madea or from their spinoff show "Meet the Browns," but what you probably don't know is that David and Tamela Mann own their own company.

Created in 2005, the couple's company – Tillyman Inc. – has been home to musical releases from the much-applauded couple, their upcoming book – "Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage and Family" – and much more.

Beyoncé is a partial owner of Jay-Z's Tidal.

Aside from completely dominating on stage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have their fair share of success in the business world. Although Jay-Z owns multiple businesses including a clothing line and restaurant, he might be most well-known for owning Tidal, a music streaming service.

But he doesn't own it alone. In fact, his wife, Beyoncé owns equity in the company.

In January, however, Jay-Z sold a 33% stake in the company to Sprint.

