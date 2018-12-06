10 celebrities share their best pick-up line

news

Even celebrities have to use pick-up lines once in a while.

A good pick-up line can make or break a great relationship.

Here's just a few that have been used by celebrities, whether they're successful or not.

First impressions are important, and when it comes to dating, a good "pick-up line" can be important.

Even some of Hollywood's most elite have a good pick-up line to thank for their successful relationships. For others, their initial chat-ups haven't always blown over well.

Here are just 10 pick-up lines used by celebrities to give you some inspiration in your dating life.

Jason Sudeikis used a mysterious line to woo his now-fiance.

Olivia Wilde evidently looked like she was missing something when Sudeikis flagged her down at a party with the line: "Whatever you're looking for, you don't need it."

In an interview with Howard Stern, the "House" star said it wasn't long before she was "head over heels" for her comedian beau. The pair has been engaged since 2013.

Ice-T made sure his now-wife Coco Austin knew what she was getting into.

The actor and rapper told NUVOtv he "struggled to remain calm" after spotting Austin on a set they were working on together. He decided to make the "gangster" outfit he wore for the role the focus of his pick-up line.

"I said, 'Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?'" he explained. After Austin said she'd consider if he was "nice," he fired back: "Well, baby, you take the 'n' off 'nice,' you get Ice."

Before getting married, Bruce Willis went especially racy with his pick up lines.

In the years between his marriages to Demi Moore and his current wife, Emma Heming, the "Die Hard" star revealed to Access Hollywood the rather blunt line he liked to use.

"I'll give you my best line, my old line, my old single guy line," Willis said. "You say, 'Hey… what are you doing for sex later?'"

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, went the cheesy route.

Back when he was still a swoopy-haired Disney Channel heartthrob, the middle Jo' Bro told Ellen Degeneres his coveted line.

"I got my library card and I'm checking you out."

Sam Asghari teased Britney Spears upon meeting.

The dancer, who met his other half on set of her music video for "Slumber Party," told Men's Health he had "butterflies" over meeting the pop star. He decided to tease her a bit in order to break the ice in a memorable way.

"She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?'"

John Krasinski had a strong gut feeling upon meeting his now-wife Emily Blunt.

Much like his "The Office" persona Jim Halpert would, Krasinski kept it short and sweet — and absolutely adorable — trying to woo his actress wife.

"It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship," Krasinski said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "Then I met her, and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you!' So if anyone is looking to pick up a girl, that's the way to do it."

Margot Robbie was blunt with her line.

In a red carpet interview with Extra, the "I, Tonya" leading lady shared her sneaky – yet simple — pick-up line she'd use before marrying Tom Ackerley.

"Are you going to call me?"

A lengthy crush lead to an anti-climactic first line when Josh Duhamel met Fergie.

The "Las Vegas" actor told James Corden he was eager to get the Black Eyed Peas to make a cameo on his show. Why? So he could finally profess his affection to the group's sole woman, Fergie, of course.

"I finally get to talk to her, and all I could say was, 'You're hot,'" Duhamel said.

The pair spent eight years of marriage together and welcomed a son before announcing their separation in 2017.

Alex Rodriguez got a little flustered on his first date with Jennifer Lopez.

When the pair went out to dinner for their first date, the baseball legend wasn't even sure if it was a date at all. But when J. Lo mentioned she happened to be single, he suddenly made a dash to the bathroom to collect his overwhelming thoughts.

"So I'm sitting there and he's walking back, and I get a text," Lopez detailed in the couple's Vanity Fair feature. "It says, 'You look sexy AF.'"

Rod Stewart has reportedly been using the same pick-up line for 30 years.

The British rocker requires no introduction when it comes to women especially, but he revealed to the Telegraph the line he resorts to if he feels it necessary.

''Ello darlin', what you got in that basket?" Referring to the lady's purse, of course.

