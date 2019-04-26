To be a TV anchor, there are qualities one must possess or work to gain. Some of these qualities include the ability to keep your audience tuned in for your entire show, eloquence and an amazing personality to match your show.

To be described as one of the best TV anchors means that the presenter possesses these qualities and exhibits them during their shows on TV.

In Ghana, there are a lot of TV anchors but in no particular order, here are the 10 best.

1. Israel Laryea

It is said that one of the most difficult things to do is to keep your viewers glued to their television screens to watch the news.

But the Multimedia Group's Israel Laryea has made it pleasing to connect with him on TV. Many of his viewers describe him as the cool dude who loves you like a parent, relates to you like a brother, and indulges you in a unique relationship!

Izzy, as he is referred to by many of his colleagues, has been a journalist and news anchor for two decades.

He started work as TV3 and moved to Multimedia group’s Joy News where he works till date.

2. Nana Aba Anamoah

You cannot mention the best TV anchors and leave Nana Aba Anamoah out.

The GH One TV journalist can currently be described as the most sought-after female journalist in Ghana.

She is the host one of GH One TV’s flagship programme, ‘State of Affairs’.

She previously worked with Accra-based TV3.

3. Barbara Gaisie

The GBC news anchor has practised journalism for over 30 years.

Most Ghanaian millennials grew up watching her as a newscaster of the state-owned broadcasting corporation.

Some of today’s journalists and TV presenters have admitted in various interviews that they looked up to her when they were younger and dreamt of being like her.

Barbara Gaisie started as a guest artiste in 1987 and gained employment with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in 1989.

Her voice and coy smile when she presents the news will make you watch and listen for information.

4. Fiifi Anaman

An award-winning Ghanaian journalist who specializes in sports coverage.

He is currently the host of the AE Media produced 'Sports Xtra', which airs on Kwese Free Sports from Monday to Thursday. He occasionally hosts the sports talk show "Football 360" on the same channel.

Before he started hosting the show, Fiifi said that "My aim is to make Kwese Sports Xtra innovative and fearless enough to stand out. Not only do I hope to make it the show that everybody wants to watch, but one that any stakeholder knows he/she has to be on."

He has undoubtedly achieved this aim especially having a lot of millennials watch his show.

5. Akrobeto

He is the host of ‘The Real news with Akrobeto’.

The presenter whose actual name is Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto is a Ghanaian local language actor who is given English news scripts to read.

Akrobeto will make you laugh with his English accent and also keep you tuned till his show ends.

His comedy also serves as a stress reliever for many viewers. On Fridays, most people want to get home in time to watch ‘The Real news with Akrobeto’

6. Gifty Andoh Appiah

She is also an award-winning journalist and news anchor.

She won the Television News Bulletin Award category at the 2013 CNN MultiChoice African Journalist.

The news anchor and broadcast journalist Gifty Andoh-Appiah has worked at Multimedia Group since May 2012.

Her interviews are intriguing and informative. She probes to the core of issues when she is interviewing panellists on any of her news programmes.

7. Paul Adom-Otchere

He has worked in both TV and radio over the last 20 years.

He is the producer and host of one of Ghana’s major current affairs show “Good Evening Ghana” which has been airing on TV for over 10 years

In 2001, Mr Adom-Otchere was adjudged the Best News Reporter by the Ghana Journalists Association. He also received an honorary award for Contribution to the Growth of Independent Media in Ghana in 2012.

In 2005, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana adjudged his show both TV Programme of the Year and Current Affairs Programme of the Year.

8. Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi who is known in private life as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi is described as a Jill of all many trades and master of all.

She is a television and radio talk show host, actress, philanthropist, sex educator, relationship expert, and marriage counsellor.

She is also the Founder and Executive Director of Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF), a non-governmental organization which seeks to empower and support widows through its Widows Alliance Network (WANE) project.

She is the host of one of Ghana's number one radio and television talk show on Marriage, Love and Sex called "Odo Ahomaso" on Accra-based Adom FM and Multi-TV respectively.

9. Portia Gabor

She has over 9 years of experience as a broadcast journalist and news anchor at TV3 Network.

She is one of the few Ghanaian journalists who focus on reporting on under-reported issues affecting a majority of Ghanaians.

Her smile, when she is the anchor of the news, will get you glued to your seat till it ends.

She has won awards including the 2010 Ghana Journalist Awards for Best TV News Reporter and the 2012 Ghana Journalist Awards for HIV and Health Reporting.

10. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma

She is a UTV presenter who has mastered the news presentation in Twi (one of the local dialects in Ghana).

She speaks eloquently making her viewers understand and follow the news.

It is believed local language news anchors do not present the news properly. But Ama Sarpong is different.

She does not make the news hard to listen and understand.