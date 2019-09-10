An extensive survey by an American global travel company Expedia has revealed the most annoying aeroplane passengers to steer clear of.

After conducting a survey on 18,229 respondents across 23 countries, the travel site found that people who constantly kick, grab or bump into their fellow passengers’ seats are the most annoying kind.

Next on the list is “aromatic” travellers, people who have a distinctive smell either emitting from their bare feet or other parts of their body.

From seat kicker/bumper/grabber to inattentive parents and overly chatty neighbours, here are 10 annoying airplane passengers to beware of on your next trip:

The Seat Kicker/Bumper/Grabber (51%)

The Aromatic Passenger (43%)

The Inattentive Parent (39%)

Personal Space Violators (34%)

Audio Insensitive (29%)

Queue Jumper (18%)

Pungent Foodies (14%)

Baggage Mishandler (13%)

Armrest Hog (13%)

Airplane Mode Violator (11%)

6 African countries you should visit before the year runs out:

While we are on the issue of travelling, here are six beautiful African countries you should always have on your travel list. They are:

South Africa

This country remains one of the most visited places on the continent.

Johannesburg in South Africa boasts of a lot of tourist attractions

Ghana

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo officially proclaimed 2019 as the Year of Return for all Diasporan descendants of Africans. His proclamation landed the country on CNN Travel's 19 places to visit in 2019.

Zimbabwe

Lonely Planet currently ranks Zimbabwe as the third top country to visit in 2019 making it the only African country to make the list.

Mauritius

This island country has the best hotel on the continent, according to TripAdvisor's 2019 Travellers' Choice awards.

TripAdvisor ranks the Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius as the best hotel in Africa TripAdvisor

Seychelles

It is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Africa and the world. It is featured on Travel and Leisure's The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2019.

Nigeria

With top tourist attractions like the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos state, Osun Sacred Groove in Osogbo and Abeokuta's Olumo Rock, who wouldn't want to visit Nigeria?