Shops have been looted and physical attacks visited on some people leading to the death of at least three people in the last few days.

The attacks have, hence, attracted reactions from many various African celebrities on social media.

Here are lists of African celebrities on social media who have reacted to the attacks

Wizkid

The Nigerian musician in a tweet said “And my people! Pls say No to violence! No violence pls. We all need each other. #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! One love! ❤️one Africa!”

Manaka Ranaka

The South African actress has expressed her disappointment in the ongoing attacks.

Commenting on a post about the violence by 2017 Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba, actress Manaka Ranaka said she was ashamed to be South African.

"This makes me more ashamed of being South African. How do I fly our flag high with pride when we have become such people?"

Christian Atsu, Ghanaian footballer

The Ghanaian footballer in a tweet said: “Say no to Xenophobia.”

Bobi Wine

Bobi wine has also added his voice to the xenophobic attacks. He said ‘‘Xenophobic attacks in South Africa are very sad, disheartening and disappointing. They must be condemned by all people of good conscience.”

AKA, South African rapper

The rapper said ‘‘And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way.”

Burna Boy, Nigerian musician

The Nigerian musician in his tweet said: "Say no to Xenophobia.”

Tony Elumelu

The entrepreneur also noted in his tweet “I am disheartened by the videos and stories floating around social media around these xenophobic attacks! They are despicable and pure madness!

#Saynotoxenophobia !

#TOEWay #UnitingAfricaForProgress

#Africapitalism”

Uche Jumbo

The Nigerian actress in an Instagram post noted that “Just here thinking and regretting opening the #Xenophobia trend tag. My heart is troubled by images and videos.

Imagine believing another African brother or sister is your problem.”

Serwaa Amihere

The Ghanaian journalist also joined in condemning the attacks. In a tweet, she noted that “The so-called anger over economic deprivation is totally misplaced. The Africans who are equally struggling to make ends meet cannot be responsible for the challenges South Africans are facing.#SayNoToXenophobiaAttacks”

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage also joined his colleagues in condemning the act. She said, “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”