The 10 Africa’s healthiest, happiest and most prosperous countries

Out of 40 countries ranked in Africa, Nigeria takes the 25th position on the Legatum Prosperity Index, three steps above its ranking in 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Mauritius is the most healthiest, happiest and prosperous nation in Africa.

  • Out of 40 countries ranked in Africa, Nigeria takes the 25th position on the Legatum Prosperity Index.

  • The worst five countries in Africa are Mauritania, DR Congo, Sudan, Chad and CAR.

Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana are among the top healthiest, happiest and prosperous nations in Africa, according to the Legatum Institute.

The institute in its 12th annual global Prosperity Index released on Wednesday, November 28, 2018,  ranks most of the world's countries by their "prosperity" — a measure encompassing a range of variables including the strength of their economies and their natural environment.

Legatum uses more than 100 variables to measure 149 countries with the most available data.

The indicators used include per capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work, number of secure internet servers a country has and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, has seen the largest improvement in the ease of starting a business with only 5 African countries on the list of top 100.

Out of 40 countries ranked in Africa, Nigeria takes the 25th position on the Legatum Prosperity Index, three steps above its ranking in 2017.

The worst five countries in Africa are Mauritania, DR Congo, Sudan, Chad and CAR.

Check out the African ranking below:

10. Zambia

These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous countries in Africa play

Image of children in Zambia learning about rhinos.

(savetherhino)
 

World ranking: 105
2017 position: 103

9. Tanzania

World ranking: 104
2017 position: 104

8. Morocco

World ranking: 103
2017 position: 97

7. Tunisia

World ranking: 102
2017 position: 94

6. Kenya

These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous countries in Africa play

Maasai men in Kenya share a laugh

(Interlochen Public Radio)
 

World ranking: 97
2017 position: 99

5. Rwanda

World ranking: 95
2017 position: 87

4. Ghana

World ranking: 84
2017 position: 86

3. Namibia

World ranking: 70
2017 position: 70

2. South Africa

World ranking: 68
2017 position: 35

1. Mauritius

World ranking: 29
2017 position:

The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.

Legatum Institute is a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.

