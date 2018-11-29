news

Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana are among the top healthiest, happiest and prosperous nations in Africa, according to the Legatum Institute.

The institute in its 12th annual global Prosperity Index released on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, ranks most of the world's countries by their "prosperity" — a measure encompassing a range of variables including the strength of their economies and their natural environment.

Legatum uses more than 100 variables to measure 149 countries with the most available data.

The indicators used include per capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work, number of secure internet servers a country has and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, has seen the largest improvement in the ease of starting a business with only 5 African countries on the list of top 100.

Check out the African ranking below:

10. Zambia

World ranking: 105

2017 position: 103

9. Tanzania

World ranking: 104

2017 position: 104

8. Morocco

World ranking: 103

2017 position: 97

7. Tunisia

World ranking: 102

2017 position: 94

6. Kenya

World ranking: 97

2017 position: 99

5. Rwanda

World ranking: 95

2017 position: 87

4. Ghana

World ranking: 84

2017 position: 86

3. Namibia

World ranking: 70

2017 position: 70

2. South Africa

World ranking: 68

2017 position: 35

1. Mauritius

World ranking: 29

2017 position:

The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.

Legatum Institute is a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.