Out of 40 countries ranked in Africa, Nigeria takes the 25th position on the Legatum Prosperity Index, three steps above its ranking in 2017.
Out of 40 countries ranked in Africa, Nigeria takes the 25th position on the Legatum Prosperity Index.
The worst five countries in Africa are Mauritania, DR Congo, Sudan, Chad and CAR.
Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana are among the top healthiest, happiest and prosperous nations in Africa, according to the Legatum Institute.
The institute in its 12th annual global Prosperity Index released on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, ranks most of the world's countries by their "prosperity" — a measure encompassing a range of variables including the strength of their economies and their natural environment.
Legatum uses more than 100 variables to measure 149 countries with the most available data.
The indicators used include per capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work, number of secure internet servers a country has and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.
According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, has seen the largest improvement in the ease of starting a business with only 5 African countries on the list of top 100.
The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.
Legatum Institute is a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.