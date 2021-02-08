If you’re also stuck in a similar situation, this guide will help. Today, we will discuss how to recover data from a formatted hard disk so that you can get back all the important files easily. We’ll also share the scenarios where data recovery is possible and the best way to maximise your odds of retrieving all your files.

So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Can files be recovered from a formatted hard drive?

First things first; let’s understand what happens when you format a hard drive and if it’s at all possible to recover files from a formatted hard drive. The truth is that when you format a hard drive, the operating system only removes logical access to the data. This means that the data is still present on the hard drive, but your OS doesn’t have the right pointers to access it.

So, as long as you don’t use the hard drive or add any new files to it, you’ll be able to retrieve your deleted files easily. But, there are a few factors that might affect the data recovery success rate. For instance, if you are using an HDD hard drive, it’ll be much easier to retrieve your data. However, if you have installed an SSD drive on your PC, it might become challenging or even impossible to restore the files.

Why? Because SSD hard drives use a different mechanism to format the partitions. Instead of mechanical platters, SSD drives use flash memory to store data. So, when you format these drives, all the files are removed permanently, and it becomes impossible to recover them.

In addition to this, the odds of recovering data from an accidentally formatted hard drive will also depend on how you formatted it. If you used “Quick Format”, you’ll be able to recover the data without any effort. However, if you perform a “Full Format”, the OS will completely erase the drive, and you won’t be able to retrieve files at all. So, make sure to analyse your situation and then proceed with the recovery process.

Why format a hard drive?

People format their hard drives for different reasons. For instance, if it’s an internal hard drive, you might want to format it to install a new OS. And, if it’s an external hard drive, you can format it to restore its file system, and make room for new data. Here are some of the most common situations when it’s necessary to format a hard drive.

There are bad partitions on the hard drive, and all your important data has been corrupted.

You want to create new partitions with customised volume.

You want to restore the file system of your hard drive.

You want to sell your hard drive.

How to Recover Files after Formatting Hard Drive

Now that you know when it’s possible to recover data from a formatted hard drive, let’s start with how to get started with the recovery process. First of all, you’ll need data recovery software to do the job. While there are many options available in the market, we recommend using Wondershare Recoverit. It’s a cross-platform data recovery software that’s available for both macOS and Windows. It supports 1000+ file formats, which means you can use Recoverit to retrieve different files such as pictures, videos, documents, etc.

Here are a few key features of Wondershare Recoverit that make it the best tool to recover files from a formatted hard drive.

● Recover files from internal or external hard drives

● Supports an extensive list of file formats

● Exceptional Recovery Rate

● A quick 3-step process to recover your deleted files.

So, if you also want to recover files from a formatted hard drive, here’s the step-by-step process to use Wondershare Recoverit for the job.

Step 1: Download and install Recoverit on your PC. Launch the software and choose a location from where the files were deleted. If we are talking about an external hard drive, make sure to connect it to the PC first, and it’ll appear under the “External Devices” tab.

Wondershare app wondershare

Step 2: Click “Next” and Recoverit will automatically initiate the scanning process. This might take a few minutes and will mainly depend on the size of the hard drive. But, if you’ve already found the files you want to recover, you can also tap the “Stop” button to pause the scanning.

Wondershare app - scan-deleted-files-recoverit wondershare

Step 3: Once the scanning process completes, you’ll see a list of all the deleted files on your screen. Click on any file and tap “Preview” to see it. Then, select all the files that you want to get back and click “Recover” to restore them on your PC.

recover-files-recoverit wondershare

Bonus: How to Securely Format Hard Drive in Windows

At this point, you already know how strenuous it can get to recover files from a formatted hard drive. That’s why it’s always a great strategy to follow the right practices while formatting a hard drive to avoid data loss. Here are a few tips that’ll help you safely format a hard drive without losing your data.

● Whether you are planning to format an internal or an external hard drive, always ensure to back up your data to a different storage device. This way you’ll be able to easily retrieve your files once the formatting completes.

● If you don’t have any storage device to back up your files, you can also use any of the cloud storage platforms to secure them. Though backing up the entire hard drive to the cloud might be time-consuming, it’ll still be a more comfortable choice than losing all your files.

● Finally, if your hard drive isn’t corrupted and you only want to make room for a few files, always ensure to choose the “Quick Format” option. In this case, even if you lose the entire data, you can quickly recover it using a professional data recovery software.

Conclusion

That concludes our guide on how to recover files from a formatted hard drive. If you have also accidentally formatted your hard drive, you can use Wondershare Recoverit to retrieve the lost data. Just remember not to add any new files to the hard drive until you have successfully recovered all your previous data.