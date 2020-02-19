World Bank to support Nigeria’s developmental projects in 2020

The World Bank has approved funding for six key projects to support Nigeria’s development priorities.

The projects include improving immunization, enabling a stronger business environment for the private sector, expanding the digital economy to promote job creation, and increasing public and private sector capacity on governance and social and environmental safeguards.

David Malpass, World Bank Group President, said, “Nigeria is central to the World Bank Group’s mission of tackling extreme poverty. The World Bank is carefully targeting its support on high impact projects as the country works to tackle corruption and lift 100 million of its people out of poverty.

“These projects focus squarely on delivering better services for Nigerians: ensuring that children are immunized and sleep under mosquito nets, building better roads especially in rural areas, and providing Nigeria’s poorest citizens with a unique identification that will make social safety nets and services more effective,” said Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria.

The projects are:

Immunization Plus & Malaria Progress

The project will accelerate coverage and transform services in health systems to deliver effective primary health care and improve immunization, malaria control, and child and maternal health in selected states.

Fund: International Development Association (IDA) credit of $650 million.

Nigeria Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project

To upgrade rural roads and improve connectivity and access to local markets and agrobusiness services in 13 states. Specifically, the project will upgrade about 1,600 kilometers of rural roads and improve 65 agro-logistics centers.

Fund: Co-financed through an IDA credit of $280 million, $230 million from the French Development Agency, and $65m from the Government of Nigeria.

World Bank to Boost Investments in Nigeria’s Human Capital and Economic Transformation

Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project

To support the National Identity Management Commission by increasing the number of persons who have a national identification number (NIN) reaching about 150 million in the next three years.

Fund:

IDA credit of $115 million

$100 million from the French Development Agency

$215 million from the European Investment Bank

Ogun State Economic Transformation Project

A catalyze private investment in Ogun State by improving the business environment, strengthening the linkages between agricultural producers, suppliers and service providers, and providing training and apprenticeships for women and farmers.

Fund: It is financed through an IDA credit of $250 million.

Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills Project

Strengthening the skills of 50,000 Nigerian students and enhance the capacity of technical teachers to better equip them for jobs in the formal and informal sectors.

Fund: This is financed through an IDA credit of $200 million.

Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement Project

The project will enhance the skills of over 21,000 people and help 4,000 professionals become certified in procurement, environment and social standards. It will also ensure that accredited degree programs meet International best practice and Good International Industry Practice in these areas.