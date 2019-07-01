His appointment takes effect from Monday, July 1, 2019, and he will be based in the World Bank’s Accra Office.

Pierre Frank Laporte takes over from Mr Henry Kerali who held the position since 2015.

About Pierre Frank Laporte

Pierre Frank Laporte a national of Seychelles joined the World Bank in July 2015 as Country Director for Benin, Burkina, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo in the Africa Region.

Prior to joining the Bank, Laporte held several key positions in the Seychelles government, including Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, and later Minister for Finance, Trade and Investment. Laporte is also a former International Monetary Fund Economist and Fund Resident Representative. He also worked in the private sector as the Chief Executive Officer of the SACOS Insurance Group in Seychelles.

In his new position, Laporte’s top three priorities will be to lead the Bank’s strategic dialogue with Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone and support the implementation of the World Bank’s Africa Region’s priorities and deepen the policy dialogue and partnership with governments and key stakeholders.

He will as well oversee the delivery and implementation of the lending and non-lending portfolio.

Laporte holds a Masters’ Degree in Economics (with Distinction) from the University of Sheffield (UK) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics with Computing from the University of Surrey (UK).

He is also a holder of several awards; in 1998 he received the Midland Bank Award for Outstanding Performer in the Economics, Money, Banking and Finance programs of the University of Sheffield (1998).

He received the 2013 Southern African Finance Minister of the Year award by the African Leadership Magazine and a Special Commendation Award for Outstanding Contribution and Service to Humanity by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus in 2014.