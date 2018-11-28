What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

The stock market has become wildly unpredictable — here are 4 simple portfolio tweaks Credit Suisse says will help traders make a killing amid the chaos

The stock market has been flipped upside down.

Value stocks, which have suffered at the hands of their growth counterparts for most of the 10-year bull market, are suddenly the hot ticket for portfolio managers. Meanwhile, stocks that look desirable and safe because of their low volatility are headed for their best quarter in seven years relative to the broader market.

What's resulted is a landscape that looks increasingly foreign to equity investors who have become accustomed to certain circumstances — ones that rewarded growth stocks and the traders who indiscriminately piled into them.

While this has been a tough pill to swallow for some investors, there are still plentiful opportunities available to those willing to make the right adjustments. To that end, Credit Suisse has a handful of ideas how traders can navigate these choppy waters.

Money managers may see higher bonuses this year, but are bracing for job cuts in 2019

Asset managers are likely to receive a small bump in their overall compensation this year - around 5%, according to a new report. But that uptick masks some of the larger challenges within the industry, as market volatility, the reallocation of bonus pool dollars to technology investments and declining margins eat into industry profits.

Overall compensation for equities-focused traditional asset managers is expected to average around $710,000 this year, compared to $490,000 for fixed income-focused managers, according to a survey of more than 1,000 professionals by consulting firms Greenwich Associates and Johnson Associates.

But those figures could fall, as markets have moved lower in recent weeks.

When Moderna goes public in what might be the biggest IPO in biotech history, it should be very good for these 7 people and investors

Moderna Therapeutics, a buzzy startup with a $7.5 billion private valuation, filed paperwork in November to go public.

According to an updated filing, Moderna plans to sell shares for as much as $24 each, raising $600 million, a move that would value the company at $7.8 billion.

Here's who stands to gain the most on what's heading to be the biggest IPO in biotech history.

In markets news