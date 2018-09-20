What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Here's what traders can do to protect themselves from the coming market collapse

At this point, most observers know the ongoing equity bull market is the longest on record.

But there's another attribute that makes the 9-1/2-year bull run unique historically: its deflationary nature.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept of deflation, it refers to a general decline in prices for goods and services. As it relates to the market, Bank of America Merrill Lynch points out that as stocks have soared to record highs, brokerage commissions have slipped to $30 billion from $80 billion since 2000.

Bank of America's investment banking chief Christian Meissner is departing

Christian Meissner is out at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The company's global investment banking chief has decided to leave the firm at the end of the year, according to an internal memo from COO Tom Montag.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved during the last eight years. We have built a tremendous team around the world serving our clients and it's been an honor to have led such a talented group of professionals," Meissner is quoted as saying in the memo.

Succeeding Meissner is Matthew Koder, the bank's president of Asia Pacific, who will soon move from Hong Kong to New York to facilitate the transition.

Citigroup is undergoing its most significant changes in half a decade

Citigroup has undergone a slew of changes over the past five months, including the departures of senior executives and restructurings within their business lines.

In aggregate, these are some of the most seismic changes to take place at Citi since Michael Corbat took the reins as CEO in 2012.

The changes come amid investor frustration over the pace of Citi's progress, as well as the arrival of activist ValueAct Capital.

But the bank has downplayed the significance of the changes, or their connection to pressure from investors.

Adobe is in late stage negotiations to buy Marketo for more than $5 billion

Adobe is in late stage talks to acquire Marketo and a deal could be announced in the next several days, according to a source familiar with the company.

Marketo, privately held marketing automation company, could sell for more than $5 billion, the source said. Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners bought the company for $1.8 billion in 2016.

Adobe, which is looking to enhance its offerings in the business-to-business space, looked like it would near a deal late last week, according to sources familiar. Reuters first reported Adobe's interest, which Business Insider separately confirmed.

Trump accuses 'OPEC monopoly' of pushing oil prices higher

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again tweeted his belief that major oil producers in the Middle East were conspiring to keep oil prices high, and he seemed to threaten the withdrawal of military resources from the region if the OPEC cartel did not help to lower prices.

"We protect the countries of the Middle East, they would not be safe for very long without us, and yet they continue to push for higher and higher oil prices!" he said in an early-morning tweet. "We will remember. The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now!"

Oil prices have increased from about $50 a barrel last September to more than $70 a barrel today, with a rebalancing of supply and demand in the market as well as major weather and geopolitical events playing a part.

