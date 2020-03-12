This comes after Dr Asiama’s lawyer, Simon Animley told the court that his client had to travel despite the coronavirus scare.

Dr Asiama is the third accused person in the uniBank trial.

His passport, as well as those of the other accused persons, was confiscated as part of their bail conditions.

Senior state attorney, Hilda Craig did not oppose the application but noted that the accused person must surrender his passport immediately upon his return and also self-quarantine.

Justice Bright Mensah, who sat with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, ordered the registrar to release the passport to Dr Asiama.

The substantive case would be back in court on 24 April 2020.

Apart from Dr Asiama, a former Finance Minister and founder of uniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and seven others have been charged by an Accra High Court for their roles in the financial sector crisis.

Dr Duffuor was charged by the state with 68 counts of fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, dishonestly receiving and falsification of accounts.