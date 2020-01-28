According to the ministry, the amount secured will specifically be used for roads, water systems amongst others.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this in an interview while giving a gave a breakdown of the monies and what areas they are expected to cover.

“Out of the £326 million, £26 million will be used for water filtration system which will be initiated by Aqua Africa, Tema-Aflao road to be expanded with £80 million also to be initiated by BHL, £40 million for the construction of Kumasi Airport, £120 million for the construction of some deplorable buildings at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH),” he said.

Adding that other institutions like the Koforidua Hospital will also benefit from the investments in terms of training and expansion.

“£60 million will be invested in the expansion of Koforidua Hospital, to make it a Teaching Hospital and a training centre for medical doctors," he noted.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah confirmed that processes have been facilitated and documents signed to that effect.

The President was last week at the UK-Africa Investment Summit to increase business and monetary ties amongst the two nations.