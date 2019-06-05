Uganda Airline has announced plans to commence its maiden flight on the Kenyan route in a move poised to challenge Kenya Airways dominance on the Nairobi-Entebbe route.

The airline said it was making preparations to commence its first flight at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following its revival recently.

On April 2018, Uganda Airlines acquired two aircraft as it started plans of reviving its national carrier which was liquidated in the 1990s.

Uganda Airlines is set to unleash the biggest upset to Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways.

Uganda Airline has announced plans to commence its maiden flight on the Kenyan route in a move poised to challenge Kenya Airways dominance on the Nairobi-Entebbe route.

Through its twitter account, the airline said it was making preparations to commence its first flight at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following its revival recently.

“Ready to fly with us on our maiden flights? Well, pack your bags Uganda; for we are heading to Nairobi,” said the airline on its official tweeter account.

Also read: Uganda acquires two Airbus A330-800Neo worth $20 million as it moves to revive its national carrier

While the move while come as a reprieve to thousands of passengers who fly the route as the fight for passengers will result to lower charges, the move will come as the biggest challenge to Kenya Airways and its subsidiary Jambojet, which ply the route. The route is also operated by Rwandair.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director general Gilbert Kibe, however, has said the agency is yet to receive the request from Uganda Airlines.

“I have not seen the request although being a bilateral Air Service Agreement members, they would route their request via the ministry,” said Mr Kibe.

On April 2018, Uganda Airlines acquired two aircraft as it started plans of reviving its national carrier which was liquidated in the 1990s by President Yoweri Museveni under a broader programme to privatise troubled state firms and open up the economy, to ply regional routes before expanding to Europe and other destinations.

The carrier is expected to start operations anytime soon.