According to the Solution Developer at the GRA, Patrick Frimpong Danso they are yet to finalise which module to use but are consulting stakeholders on this development.

Mr Danso said that with the Uber drivers tax payment plan, operators of the service; Uber Ghana will be expected to retain a percentage of earning of the driver to honour his or her tax obligation.

He argued that this has become necessary since other commercial drivers like taxi and ‘trotro’ drivers are unhappy that they are compelled to pay taxes, while their Uber counterparts have no tax obligations.

He added that despite the consultation the GRA has announced it wants the payment of Vehicle Income Tax (VIT), Personal Income Tax and e-tax stamp via mobile phones in order to widen the tax net.

This will enable commercial transport operators who pay their quarterly tax through the VIT sticker system to pay through mobile money.

It would also enable the Small-Scale Self-employed persons who pay their quarterly through tax stamp system and other persons who pay personal income tax using the mobile money platform.

The VIT payment would be done through the mobile payment system with law enforcers able to check the status of registration using a particular USSD code.

The GRA’s operations had largely been manual especially with the tax payment process, filing of annual and monthly returns, submission of self-assessment estimates and submission of declarations of import duty payments.

Uber entered the Ghanaian market in 2016 offering transportation services to individuals in the country.