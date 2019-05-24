This is the first time in four years.

The Chief Executive of Tullow Group, Paul Mcdade announced a new dividend policy which will ensure the company pays a dividend of US$100 million annually to shareholders.

Paul Mcdade said the decision to pay dividend annually is due to the company’s strong financial performance despite oil price volatility.

“We suspended the dividend but over the last few years, we have worked very hard to get the company working very well and very profitable. And when we got to the end of 2018, we decided that we were back in very good financial health and therefore we could reinstate the dividend.”

Tullow Oil’s total revenue for 2018 was US$1.9 billion dollars. It recorded US$85 million as profit after tax.

The company operates two blocks in Ghana, Jubilee, and Ten. Tullow currently produces 100,000 barrels of oil from the Jubilee field and 70,000 barrels from the TEN field.

Meanwhile, Tullow has expressed confidence in winning the bid to explore some more oil from one of the new blocks being offered by the government.

Tullow, ENI, and Vitol are bidding for block three which is one out of the three blocks government has put up for competitive bidding.

Kweku Awotwi, Managing Director of Tullow Ghana and Executive Vice President of Tullow Group, said: “We have a 50/50 chance but it all depends on how the government evaluates its bid. We think we have been quite aggressive in our bid. Some of it is that we have been here a long time, we know the area very well, and so we have a big programme that expects us to drill wells almost immediately.”

In a related development, Tullow has announced that it will spend US$250 million to boost its operations in Ghana in 2019. The funds will be spent predominantly on the drilling of wells.