According to the union, the various components that go into the running of commercial transport services has gone up, hence, the increment.

“This is to accommodate predominantly an increase in fuel prices,” the National Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, said in a statement released on Tuesday, September 10,2019.

For some time now, the Union has called for an increase in their fares as prices of spare parts have gone up.

The increased fares will cover intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance ride) and shared taxis.

Mr Kuma urged all members of the Union to comply with the “new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.”

The last time fares were increased was in January 2018.

Background

The prices of various petroleum products in Ghana went up from Monday, September 2, 2019.

The increase comes after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to start applying the revised Energy Sector Levies.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah announced the NPA’s directive in the Supplementary Budget he presented recently to the floor of Parliament.

Based on the revision petrol would have a GH¢0.20 adjustment, while Diesel would also attract GH¢0.20 jump in price per litre.

This indicates that the litre of petrol is expected to be sold at around GH¢5.39 for both petrol and diesel and 4.5-litre gallon should be selling at around GH¢24.25.

The increase is as a result of the Road Fund Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, as well as the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy increased up 20%.