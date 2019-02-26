People migrate to look for jobs and greener pastures. Citizens use diverse means to move to other continents to seek for jobs with higher salaries.

Numbeo, a body that provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution has listed 10 countries in Africa with highest paying jobs.

1. Libya

Libya tops the list of countries in Africa with the highest paying jobs. This desert and oil-rich country in the Maghreb region in Africa is mostly known for four decades of rule by Muammar Gaddafi and the chaos that followed after his death. But even with the current political chaos and deteriorating security, the average monthly net salary after tax in Libya is $1,713.77.

The Purchasing Power Parity (GDP) is $90.89 billion while the GDP per capita is $14,200.

While the chaos may be a hindrance to stability in the region, Libya’s oil reserves estimated at 48 billion barrels do not just make it one of the top 10 oil-rich countries in the world but also, it keeps the people happy with the highest salary and a low cost of living index of 42.22.

2. Zambia

Zambia has an average monthly salary of $1,482.22 and that is gold to anybody. According to the data on Numbeo, the cost of living and rent in Zambia is low.

The GDP per capita is $1,607.36.

3. South Africa

At the end of the day, we all want jobs that pay well. Lawyers, computer and information systems managers, air traffic controllers, petroleum controllers, architects, software engineering are some of the jobs paid super well in South Africa.

South Africa is the continent’s mining powerhouse. Numbeo says the average monthly net salary after tax is $1,188.89.

4. Namibia

Namibia's economy heavily depends on the extraction and processing of minerals for exports. Mining accounts for 11.5% of GDP but provides more than 50% of foreign exchange earnings. Its GDP per capita is $11,800 while its gross national saving is 16.8 percent and household consumption is 63.5 per cent.

Namibia is also one of the world’s five producers of uranium and also has rich diamond deposits. Though the country economy is currently vulnerable to world commodity price fluctuations and droughts, people in Namibia are paid an average of $753.73 a month.

5. Mauritius

Located off the southeast coast of Africa, this tiny island has a history of political stability coupled with a good governance record and an open and flexible regulatory system. It is Africa’s most competitive economy. With just 1.3 million people, the country’s economic growth increased in 2016 mainly supported by recovering investment activity.

Despite global slowdown in recent years, the country’s annual growth rates remain high. Popularly known for its stunning coral reefs and diverse wildlife and plants, the average salary in the country is $666.66 a month.

6. Tanzania

This is the 6th highest paying economy in Africa with an average salary of $422.57, according to Numbeo. Half of the employed workforce in Tanzania depends on agriculture.

According to the World Bank, the country has maintained relatively stable, high growth over the last decade, recording a 7 percent per annum.

7. Morocco

Since October 2016, Morocco has been undergoing political decay. The country now has a broad coalition formed by six parties. Agricultural production presents 15 percent of country’s GDP and though affected by drought in 2016, the country had a record cereal production in 2015.

Macroeconomic policies and subsidy reforms have improved the country by miles. GDP is expected to shoot to 3.7 per cent and agricultural GDP by 10 per cent. These positive developments couple with a salary of $402.41 should motivate you to move to Morocco.

8. Zimbabwe

The average monthly salary after tax is $352.78. Zimbabwe can achieve more economic growth and poverty reduction if the country tackles its political flaws and reaches an agreement on inclusive and competitive investment policies.

9. Ghana

The country has made huge steps towards democracy. It boasts of an independent judicial system and freedom of press and speech. Ghana has an average monthly salary of $313.00 and economic growth driven by oil and non-oil sectors.

10. Algeria

The average monthly salary after tax in the country is $295.22, an amount way better than most of the countries in Africa.