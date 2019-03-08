The 2019 theme for the International Women’s Day is ‘ BalanceforBetter ’.

To celebrate International Women's Day, BiSSA by Pulse looks at the banking industry to see how women are being represented in top positions.

Despite the call for women inclusion and equal representation at the local, national and international levels, there is still a glaring gender parity both in public and private sectors.

According to the United Nations, progress towards gender parity at work has barely budged for the past quarter-century, and will only speed up once men take on far more unpaid caregiving tasks.

In Nigeria, prominent attention is given to government appointments but the corporate organisations need to do more when it comes to placement of women in top managerial positions.

Although many women are making waves with excellent performance in the financial sector, most notable among them are Ibukun Awosika of First Bank Plc, Oluwatomi Soremefun of Unity Bank Plc, Osaretin Demuren of Guaranty Trust Bank among others.

Here's what we found out:

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc

In 2018, 43% of the workforce at Stanbic IBTC Group were women, an increase of 1% from 2017.

The number of female staff in Stanbic amounts to 1,250 out of a total workforce of 2,933. 38% of its board are women and with women occupying 31% of managerial positions.

Zenith Bank Plc

48% of Zenith Bank Plc employees are women, amounting to 3,017 in the last year.

On its board, it has just one woman as a member representing 8% of the formation. Further analysis of board and top management staff shows that merely 29% of the total managerial hierarchy, representing 22 women in such positions such as assistant general managers, deputy general managers, general managers, deputy MD and MDs.

GTBank Plc

The total percentage of women in GTBank’s workforce is 1,545, which is 46%.

Further analysis shows that women make up 35% of its board and management positions.