The amount was stolen by three people between December 1, 2018, and early January this year.

Constantia Mugabe who is reported to be a relative of the former President was part of the three thieves who were caught.

Apparently, this relative had some keys to the rural home of Mr Mugabe. The house is situated in Zvimba, near the capital Harare.

She was reported to have handed over the keys to the other two suspects to steal the money from the former president.

Saymore Nhetekwa and Johanne Mapurisa who were the other two suspects were employed as cleaners at the time of the theft.

The three suspects were arrested and have therefore appeared in a court in Zimbabwe to face prosecution.

According to the state prosecutor, Teveraishe Zinyemba, the suspected thieves spent the money on cars, homes and animals.

Teveraishe Zinyemba said, “Johanne Mapurisa bought a Toyota Camry and a house for $20,000 after the incident,” adding that, “Saymore Nhetekwa also bought a Honda and livestock which included pigs and cattle for an undisclosed amount.”

These three suspects have currently been released on bail.