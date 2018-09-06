These are the world's most valuable passports

news

The United States has jumped four spots in the finance firm Arton Capital's most recent rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation's passport without obtaining a visa. The US is tied for second in the 2018 rankings, up from sixth in 2017. Singapore takes the top spot with a passport that provides access to 166 countries without a visa.

You can see all of the countries ranked in the top 10 below.

Countries are ranked according to Arton's "Visa-Free Score," with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.

T10. United Arab Emirates — 156 countries

T10. Croatia — 156 countries

T10. Cyprus — 156 countries

9. Liechtenstein — 157 countries

T8. Bulgaria — 158 countries

T8. Romania — 158 countries

T7. Estonia — 160 countries

T7. Latvia — 160 countries

T7. Poland — 160 countries

T6. Lithuania — 161 countries

T6. Slovakia — 161 countries

T6. Iceland — 161 countries

T6. Slovenia — 161 countries

T5. Czechia — 162 countries

T5. Malta — 162 countries

T5. Australia — 162 countries

T5. New Zealand — 162 countries

T5. Malaysia — 162 countries

T4. Switzerland — 163 countries

T4. United Kingdom — 163 countries

T4. Austria — 163 countries

T4. Belgium — 163 countries

T4. Hungary — 163 countries

T3. France — 164 countries

T3. Italy — 164 countries

T3. Canada — 164 countries

T3. Greece — 164 countries

T3. Spain — 164 countries

T3. Ireland — 164 countries

T3. Japan — 164 countries

T3. Portugal — 164 countries

T2. South Korea — 165 countries

T2. Sweden — 165 countries

T2. Norway — 165 countries

T2. Germany — 165 countries

T2. Netherlands — 165 countries

T2. Luxembourg — 165 countries

T2. Denmark — 165 countries

T2. Finland — 165 countries

T2. United States — 165 countries

1. Singapore — 166 countries