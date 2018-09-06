Pulse.ng logo
These are the world's most valuable passports

Arton Capital ranked world passports by the number of countries one can visit without obtaining a visa. The United States is tied for second this year after being tied for sixth in 2017. Singapore finished first in the rankings.

Singapore. play

Singapore.

(Wong Maye-E / Associated Press)

  • Arton Capital ranked world passports by the number of countries one can visit without obtaining a visa.
  • The United States is tied for second this year after being tied for sixth in 2017.
  • Singapore finished first in the rankings.

The United States has jumped four spots in the finance firm Arton Capital's most recent rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation's passport without obtaining a visa. The US is tied for second in the 2018 rankings, up from sixth in 2017. Singapore takes the top spot with a passport that provides access to 166 countries without a visa.

You can see all of the countries ranked in the top 10 below.

Countries are ranked according to Arton's "Visa-Free Score," with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.

T10. United Arab Emirates — 156 countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. play

Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Kamran Jebreili/AP)


T10. Croatia — 156 countries

Dubrovnik, Croatia. play

Dubrovnik, Croatia.

(Dreamer4787 / Shutterstock)


T10. Cyprus — 156 countries

Cyprus. play

Cyprus.

(Karol Koszowski/Shutterstock)


9. Liechtenstein — 157 countries

Vaduz, Liechtenstein. play

Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

(Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters)


T8. Bulgaria — 158 countries

Sofia, Bulgaria. play

Sofia, Bulgaria.

(Boryana Manzurova/Shutterstock)


T8. Romania — 158 countries

Timisoara, Romania. play

Timisoara, Romania.

(Flickr/Dorin Paslaru)


T7. Estonia — 160 countries

Tallinn, Estonia. play

Tallinn, Estonia.

(Flickr/Alexander Annenkov)


T7. Latvia — 160 countries

Latvia. play

Latvia.

(Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)


T7. Poland — 160 countries

Warsaw, Poland. play

Warsaw, Poland.

(Shutterstock)


T6. Lithuania — 161 countries

Lithuania. play

Lithuania.

(Shutterstock)


T6. Slovakia — 161 countries

Slovakia. play

Slovakia.

(REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa)


T6. Iceland — 161 countries

Iceland. play

Iceland.

(Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com)


T6. Slovenia — 161 countries

Planica, Slovenia play

Planica, Slovenia

(Srdjan Zivulovic SZ/acm/ Reuters)


T5. Czechia — 162 countries

Czechia. play

Czechia.

(Shutterstock/Boris Stroujko)


T5. Malta — 162 countries

Valletta, Malta. play

Valletta, Malta.

(REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)


T5. Australia — 162 countries

Sydney, Australia play

Sydney, Australia

(Shutterstock)


T5. New Zealand — 162 countries

Auckland, New Zealand. play

Auckland, New Zealand.

(Shutterstock)


T5. Malaysia — 162 countries

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. play

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(AP/Joshua Paul)


T4. Switzerland — 163 countries

Switzerland. play

Switzerland.

(Bumble Dee/Shutterstock)


T4. United Kingdom — 163 countries

A United Kingdom flag. play

A United Kingdom flag.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)


T4. Austria — 163 countries

Vienna, Austria play

Vienna, Austria

(Brian Kinney/Shutterstock)


T4. Belgium — 163 countries

Brussels, Belgium play

Brussels, Belgium

(Koverninska Olga/Shutterstock)


T4. Hungary — 163 countries

Budapest, Hungary play

Budapest, Hungary

(TTstudio/Shutterstock)


T3. France — 164 countries

Paris, France. play

Paris, France.

(Flickr/frojasg)


T3. Italy — 164 countries

Rome, Italy. play

Rome, Italy.

(Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock)


T3. Canada — 164 countries

Canadian flags. play

Canadian flags.

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)


T3. Greece — 164 countries

Greece. play

Greece.

(Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock)


T3. Spain — 164 countries

Spain. play

Spain.

(Shutterstock)


T3. Ireland — 164 countries

Ireland. play

Ireland.

(Stefano_Valeri/Shutterstock)


T3. Japan — 164 countries

A Japanese flag. play

A Japanese flag.

(Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images)


T3. Portugal — 164 countries

Portugal. play

Portugal.

(artem evdokimov/Shutterstock)


T2. South Korea — 165 countries

South Korea. play

South Korea.

(Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)


T2. Sweden — 165 countries

Sweden. play

Sweden.

(halitomer / Shutterstock)


T2. Norway — 165 countries

Norway. play

Norway.

(Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)


T2. Germany — 165 countries

Berlin, Germany play

Berlin, Germany

(Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images)


T2. Netherlands — 165 countries

Delft, Netherlands play

Delft, Netherlands

(Yves Herman/Reuters)


T2. Luxembourg — 165 countries

Luxembourg. play

Luxembourg.

(Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/via Reuters)


T2. Denmark — 165 countries

Denmark. play

Denmark.

(Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)


T2. Finland — 165 countries

Helsinki, Finland. play

Helsinki, Finland.

(Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock)


T2. United States — 165 countries

United States flag face paint. play

United States flag face paint.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


1. Singapore — 166 countries

play

(Wong Maye-E / Associated Press)


