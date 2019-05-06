In its fourth-quarter report 2018 States and FCT IGR released last week, 32 Nigerian States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total of N1.1 trillion in the year.
Within the period, Lagos, Rivers and Sokoto made the highest returns in IGR.
ALSO READ: These are the 7 most indebted states in Nigeria
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse's analysis of the report shows that if Nigerian states were business ventures, four states made a loss during the trading year of 2018 in IGR collection.
The states are:
1. Abia state
- 2017: N14.9 billion
- 2018: N14.8 billion
2. Benue state
- 2017: N12.3 billion
- 2018: N11.2 billion
3. Cross River state
- 2017: N18.1 billion
- 2018: N17.5 billion
4. Osun state
- 2017: N11.7 billion
- 2018: N10.3 billion