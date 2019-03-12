The Brand Finance has released its Banking 500 ranking in 2019.

Nigeria's First Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and GTBank are among the World's 500 most valuable and strongest banking brands.

In Africa, South Africa's First National Bank is the continent's most valuable and strong banking brand.

Nigeria's First Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and GTBank are among the 500 most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.

The Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking in 2019 was published in The Banker magazine recently.

Chinese multinational banking company, ICBC led the top spot as the world's most valuable banking brand in 2019 with $79.8 billion.

Apart from ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited), China's banks dominate the top four spots of the global ranking.

These are the four most valuable banking brands in Nigeria:

Zenith Bank Plc

2019 ranking: 391

United Bank for Africa (UBA)

2019 ranking: 399

First Bank of Nigeria Plc

2019 ranking: 417

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

2019 ranking: 474

In 2018, UBA, First Bank, GTBank and Access Bank made the list of 1000 global bank brands.

