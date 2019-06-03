The central bank announced that it had revoked the licences of some 347 microfinance institutions in the country.

A statement from the central bank further noted that some of the institutions were insolvent while others had been out of operation for some time now.

BoG also said it has informed the Registrar of Companies at the Registrar General’s Department about the revocation and has requested that the Registrar commences “winding up proceedings against these companies.”

A total number of 137 microfinance companies who according to the BoG are in good standing will continue to operate.

Here’s the list of the 137 microfinance companies operating currently in Ghana