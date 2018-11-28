Pulse.ng logo
The world's 37 richest, healthiest, happiest, and most prosperous nations

Think-tank the Legatum Institute on Wednesday released its 12th annual global Prosperity Index.

(Clive Rose/Getty Images)

  • The Legatum Institute's annual Prosperity Index was released on Wednesday.
  • The index looks at more than 100 different variables to determine the most "prosperous" country on the planet.
  • Norway has held the top spot for eight of the last nine years, only dethroned once by New Zealand in 2016, but could the Nordic nation hold on to top spot in 2018?

Think-tank the Legatum Institute on Wednesday released its 12th annual global Prosperity Index, a huge survey that ranks the majority of the world's countries by their "prosperity" — a measure encompassing everything from the strength of their economies, all the way to their natural environment.

Legatum looks at more than 100 different variables, including traditional indicators like per-capita gross domestic product and the number of people in full-time work. It also analyzes more esoteric data such as the number of secure internet servers a country has, and how well-rested people feel on a day-to-day basis.

The variables are then split into nine subindexes: economic quality, business environment, governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety and security, education, health, and natural environment.

The index looked at the 149 countries in the world that have the most available data.

Norway has held the top spot for eight of the last nine years, dethroned only once by New Zealand in 2016, but could the Nordic nation hold on to top spot in 2018?

Check out the ranking below.

37. Israel

37. Israel play

37. Israel

(Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

2017 position: 38th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (16th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



36. Lithuania

36. Lithuania play

36. Lithuania

(Petr David Josek/AP Images)

2017 position: 41st

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (18th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



35. South Korea

35. South Korea play

35. South Korea

(AP)

2017 position: 36th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (17th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



34. Italy

34. Italy play

34. Italy

(Reuters/Tony Gentile)

2017 position: 30th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (27th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



33. Poland

33. Poland play

33. Poland

(Getty Images)

2017 position: 32nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (23rd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



32. Slovakia

32. Slovakia play

32. Slovakia

(Hostelworld)

2017 position: 35th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security and Education (Both 26th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



31. Costa Rica

31. Costa Rica play

31. Costa Rica

(Flickr/Jasperdo)

2017 position: 29th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (15th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



30. Uruguay

30. Uruguay play

30. Uruguay

(Getty Images)

2017 position: 28th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (8th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1



29. Mauritius

29. Mauritius play

29. Mauritius

(hessbeck/Shutterstock)

2017 position: 34th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (21st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



28. Cyprus

28. Cyprus play

28. Cyprus

(Tony Zelenoff/Shutterstock)

2017 position: 31st

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (24th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



27. Czech Republic

27. Czech Republic play

27. Czech Republic

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

2017 position: 26th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (14th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



26. Estonia

26. Estonia play

26. Estonia

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2017 position: 27th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1



25. Spain

25. Spain play

25. Spain

(Marco Luzzani / Stringer / Getty Images)

2017 position: 20th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (17th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



24. Portugal

24. Portugal play

24. Portugal

(Marty Melville/Getty Images)

2017 position: 25th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1



23. Japan

23. Japan play

23. Japan

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

2017 position: 23rd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2



22. Hong Kong

22. Hong Kong play

22. Hong Kong

(Bobby Yip (Reuters))

2017 position: 24th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (4th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3



21. Singapore

21. Singapore play

21. Singapore

(Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

2017 position: 17th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5



20. France

20. France play

20. France

(Tullio M. Puglia / Stringer / Getty Images)

2017 position: 19th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (7th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1



19. Malta

19. Malta play

19. Malta

(PhotoWorks/123rf.com)

2017 position: 22nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2



18. Slovenia

18. Slovenia play

18. Slovenia

(Flickr Creative Commons/Simon Bramwell)

2017 position: 21st

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2



17. United States of America

17. United States of America play

17. United States of America

(Phil Cole/Getty Images)

2017 position: 18th

Highest sub-category ranking: Business environment (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3



16. Belgium

16. Belgium play

16. Belgium

(REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

2017 position: 16th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (12th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 0



15. Austria

15. Austria play

15. Austria

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

2017 position: 15th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (6th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 2



14. Germany

14. Germany play

14. Germany

(Adam Berry/Getty Images)

2017 position: 11th

Highest sub-category ranking: Governance (10th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 1



13. Australia

13. Australia play

13. Australia

(Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

2017 position: 9th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3



12. Luxembourg

12. Luxembourg play

12. Luxembourg

(Will Martin/Business Insider)

2017 position: 14th

Highest sub-category ranking: Health (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5



11. Iceland

11. Iceland play

11. Iceland

(Clive Rose/Getty Images)

2017 position: 13th

Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4



10. Ireland

10. Ireland play

10. Ireland

(Sergey Ponomarev/AP Images)

2017 position: 12th

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and security and Personal freedom (both 5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5



9. Netherlands

9. Netherlands play

9. Netherlands

(REUTERS/Michael Kooren)

2017 position: 6th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education and Governance (both 5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6



8. Canada

8. Canada play

8. Canada

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

2017 position: 8th

Highest sub-category ranking: Personal freedom (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3



7. United Kingdom

7. United Kingdom play

7. United Kingdom

(Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic)

2017 position: 10th

Highest sub-category ranking: Natural environment (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 3



6. Sweden

6. Sweden play

6. Sweden

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

2017 position: 5th

Highest sub-category ranking: Economic quality (5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4



5. Denmark

5. Denmark play

5. Denmark

(Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

2017 position: 7th

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (5th)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6



4. Switzerland

4. Switzerland play

4. Switzerland

(Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

2017 position: 4th

Highest sub-category ranking: Education (2nd)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 6



3. Finland

3. Finland play

3. Finland

(Lehtikuva Lehtikuva/Reuters)

2017 position: 3rd

Highest sub-category ranking: Governance and Education (both 1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 4



2. New Zealand

2. New Zealand play

2. New Zealand

(Shay Yacobinski/Shutterstock)

2017 position: 2nd

Highest sub-category ranking: Social capital (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 5



1. Norway

1. Norway play

1. Norway

(Flickr/Color Line)

2017 position: 1st

Highest sub-category ranking: Safety and Security (1st)

Number of top 10 sub-category rankings: 8



