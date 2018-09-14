The typical starting salaries for graduates of the 30 best colleges, ranked

GOBankingRates recently released a list of the average starting salaries for graduates from the 30 best colleges. From Yale to the University of Michigan, see how they stack up.
The college application process can be grueling, but deciding where to attend college once admission offers start rolling in can be even more stressful.
There are a lot of aspects incoming students need to consider, like undergraduate programs, rankings, location, and tuition — not to mention how much their new degree will earn them in the working world. After all, the end goal after college is to get a good job, and decent pay doesn't hurt considering student loan burdens these days.
GOBankingRates recently released a list of the starting salaries for graduates from the 30 best colleges, based on US News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings. Using Payscale, GOBankingRates researched salaries for alumni graduated from each college with zero to five years of experience.
All the colleges on the list have starting salaries of more than $50,000. The college with the highest starting salary is the California Institute of Technology, at $84,000.
Below, how much you can expect to make post-graduation at the 30 best colleges in the US, ranked from lowest to highest starting salaries.
Starting salary: $56,000
Cost of attendance: $52,348
School ranking: 27
Starting salary: $56,700
Cost of attendance: $50,590
School ranking: 21 (tie)
Starting salary: $57,500
Cost of attendance: $13,285
School ranking: 21 (tie)
Starting salary: $58,100
Cost of attendance: $48,759
School ranking: 3
Starting salary: $58,700
Cost of attendance: $51,828
School ranking: 30
Starting salary: $59,300
Cost of attendance: $26,243
School ranking: 28
Starting salary: $59,400
Cost of attendance: $55,320
School ranking: 21 (tie)
Starting salary: $59,500
Cost of attendance: $54,120
School ranking: 11 (tie)
Starting salary: $59,500
Cost of attendance: $44,274
School ranking: 25 (tie)
Starting salary: $60,100
Cost of attendance: $52,400
School ranking: 18 (tie)
Starting salary: $60,400
Cost of attendance: $55,172
School ranking: 29
Starting salary: $61,100
Cost of attendance: $48,600
School ranking: 14 (tie)
Starting salary: $61,400
Cost of attendance: $53,520
School ranking: 20
Starting salary: $62,500
Cost of attendance: $53,391
School ranking: 18
Starting salary: $63,000
Cost of attendance: $52,231
School ranking: 14
Starting salary: $63,200
Cost of attendance: $48,645
School ranking: 11 (tie)
Starting salary: $65,300
Cost of attendance: $55,960
School ranking: 9
Starting salary: $65,400
Cost of attendance: $14,184
School ranking: 21 (tie)
Starting salary: $65,600
Cost of attendance: $54,818
School ranking: 14 (tie)
Starting salary: $65,700
Cost of attendance: $46,600
School ranking: 14 (tie)
Starting salary: $66,000
Cost of attendance: $57,208
School ranking: 5
Starting salary: $66,300
Cost of attendance: $53,496
School ranking: 11
Starting salary: $66,800
Cost of attendance: $53,430
School ranking: 3 (tie)
Starting salary: $68,100
Cost of attendance: $49,220
School ranking: 8
Starting salary: $69,200
Cost of attendance: $44,990
School ranking: 2
Starting salary: $69,800
Cost of attendance: $49,330
School ranking: 1
Starting salary: $70,900
Cost of attendance: $54,244
School ranking: 25
Starting salary: $73,300
Cost of attendance: $49,617
School ranking: 5 (tie)
Starting salary: $78,800
Cost of attendance: $49,892
School ranking: 5 (tie)
Starting salary: $82,000
Cost of attendance: $50,487
School ranking: 10