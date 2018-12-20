The stock market 's reactions to the Federal Reserve's decisions under chairman Jerome Powell have been negative across the board, according to an analysis from Bespoke Investment Group.

"The S&P 500 has now fallen for a record 7th straight Fed Day, which is a streak that began when Powell became Chair," the firm wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday afternoon.

The stock market turned sharply lower Wednesday after Powell spoke at his press conference that followed the Fed's rate hike .

The stock market really doesn't like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 has posted a loss each day the Federal Reserve has announced an interest-rate decision under Powell's watch a record seven straight Fed days according to an analysis from Bespoke Investment Group .

"That's not a great track record so far!" the firm wrote in a note to clients Wednesday afternoon, illustrating the stark difference in the market's behavior under Powell compared to his predecessors.

The stock market turned sharply negative Wednesday, erasing earlier gains , after the central bank said it would hike interest rates to a target range of 2.25% and 2.5%, a move that was widely expected. The hike marked the fourth of 2018 and the ninth since the Fed's tightening path began in 2015.

The S&P's 1.54% decline on Wednesday was the 19th time the index fell more than 1% on a Fed decision day, and the most negative reaction to a Fed decision since September 21, 2011, when the index fell 2.94%, according to Bespoke .

The benchmark index was down 9.2% since Powell was appointed on February 5. The market took a nosedive that day.

Now read:

NOW WATCH: The equity chief at $6.3 trillion BlackRock weighs in on the trade war, a possible recession, and offers her best investing advice for a tricky 2019 landscape

See Also: