The NSE has suspended trading of Skye Bank Plc shares

Finance The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank Plc shares

The NSE stated that the suspension from trading on the floor of The Exchange effective Monday, 24 September 2018.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank Plc shares

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended the trading of Skye Bank Plc shares following the withdrawal of its licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“The Exchange” OR “NSE”) hereby notifies the investing public that the shares of Skye Bank Plc (“Skye Bank”) will be suspended from trading on the floor of The Exchange effective Monday, 24 September 2018.

“This action is taken following on the recent regulatory action of the Central Bank of Nigeria revoking the banking license of Skye Bank and in the exercise of the powers of The Exchange pursuant to the Rules on Suspension of Trading in Listed Securities, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).

“Further developments will be communicated as appropriate in due course,” the NSE said.

Last Friday, Nigeria's central bank revoked the operating licence of ailing Skye Bank Plc.

The decision, CBN said the result of examinations and forensic audit of the bank revealed that the Skye Bank requires urgent recapitalisation as it can no longer continue to live on borrowed times with indefinite liquidity support.

The apex bank, however, established a bridge bank ‘Polaris Bank,’ to assume the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank Plc, pending final buyout.

