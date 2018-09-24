The most expensive college in every state

College tuitions vary widely from school to school. Using data from the US Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, we found the colleges with the highest tuition in every state.
College tuition and other costs vary widely from school to school.
Using data from the US Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System program, we found the most expensive four-year, primarily baccalaureate and above degree-granting institution with at least 500 students enrolled in Fall 2016, based on reported tuition, board, and other costs for the 2016-2017 school year for out-of-state students.
Here's each of those colleges, along with their 2016-2017 sticker price, location, public/private sector status, enrollment, and the average cost for a student with some form of scholarship or financial aid from the school or government to attend in 2015-2016 (the most recent year for which data are available.)
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,854
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $20,441
Location: Mobile, AL
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,476
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $37,304
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $11,860
Location: Anchorage, AK
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 16,318
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,367
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,466
Location: Tucson, AZ
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 43,161
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,120
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,777
Location: Conway, AR
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,328
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,917
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,460
Location: Claremont, CA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 842
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,400
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,812
Location: Colorado Springs, CO
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,114
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,950
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,319
Location: New Haven, CT
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 12,458
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,618
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $15,894
Location: Newark, DE
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 23,009
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,313
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,625
Location: Washington, DC
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 18,525
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,110
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,726
Location: Winter Park, FL
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 3,240
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $65,080
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,804
Location: Atlanta, GA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 14,067
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,645
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,520
Location: Honolulu, HI
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 18,056
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $39,507
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,747
Location: Caldwell, ID
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 971
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $72,717
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,068
Location: Chicago, IL
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 15,775
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,043
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,683
Location: Notre Dame, IN
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 12,393
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,838
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,010
Location: Grinnell, IA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,699
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $42,340
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,680
Location: Baldwin City, KS
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,726
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,794
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,742
Location: Louisville, KY
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 3,973
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,114
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $32,515
Location: New Orleans, LA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 12,581
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,550
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,055
Location: Lewiston, ME
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,780
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,650
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,352
Location: Baltimore, MD
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 23,917
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,986
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,055
Location: Amherst, MA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,849
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $59,784
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,107
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 44,718
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,490
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,587
Location: Northfield, MN
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,105
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $53,030
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,834
Location: Jackson, MS
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 866
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,754
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,824
Location: St. Louis, MO
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 15,047
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,226
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,449
Location: Helena, MT
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,380
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,206
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,353
Location: Omaha, NE
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 8,393
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,082
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,370
Location: Incline Village, NV
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,057
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,474
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,177
Location: Hanover, NH
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 6,409
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,988
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,168
Location: Hoboken, NJ
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 6,617
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $45,392
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $29,245
Location: Santa Fe, NM
Sector: Private for-profit
Enrollment: 803
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,785
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,973
Location: New York, NY
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 29,372
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,169
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,950
Location: Durham,NC
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 15,735
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $32,227
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $14,581
Location: Fargo, ND
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 14,432
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,670
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $42,105
Location: Oberlin, OH
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,912
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,349
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,264
Location: Tulsa, OK
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 4,563
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,250
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,805
Location: Portland, OR
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,427
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,375
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $39,021
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 24,232
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,106
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,264
Location: Providence, RI
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 9,781
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,018
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,050
Location: Greenville, SC
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 3,003
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $40,824
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,974
Location: Sioux Falls, SD
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,937
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,654
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,150
Location: Nashville, TN
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 12,587
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,883
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,499
Location: Dallas, TX
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 11,739
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,058
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,606
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,694
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,420
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,087
Location: Bennington, VT
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 805
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,500
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,867
Location: Lexington, VA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 2,160
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $61,972
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $34,272
Location: Walla Walla, WA
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,493
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $44,065
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,768
Location: Buckhannon, WV
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,542
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,506
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,790
Location: Beloit, WI
Sector: Private non-profit
Enrollment: 1,394
Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $30,775
Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,155
Location: Laramie, WY
Sector: Public
Enrollment: 12,366