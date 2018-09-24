news

College tuition varies widely from school to school.

Using data from the US Education Department, we found the most expensive college in every state.

Using data from the US Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System program, we found the most expensive four-year, primarily baccalaureate and above degree-granting institution with at least 500 students enrolled in Fall 2016, based on reported tuition, board, and other costs for the 2016-2017 school year for out-of-state students.

Here's each of those colleges, along with their 2016-2017 sticker price, location, public/private sector status, enrollment, and the average cost for a student with some form of scholarship or financial aid from the school or government to attend in 2015-2016 (the most recent year for which data are available.)

Alabama — Spring Hill College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,854

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $20,441

Location: Mobile, AL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,476

Alaska — University of Alaska, Anchorage

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $37,304

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $11,860

Location: Anchorage, AK

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 16,318

Arizona — University of Arizona

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,367

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,466

Location: Tucson, AZ

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 43,161

Arkansas — Hendrix College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,120

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,777

Location: Conway, AR

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,328

California — Harvey Mudd College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,917

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,460

Location: Claremont, CA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 842

Colorado — Colorado College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,400

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,812

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,114

Connecticut — Yale University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,950

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,319

Location: New Haven, CT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,458

Delaware — University of Delaware

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,618

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $15,894

Location: Newark, DE

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 23,009

District of Columbia — Georgetown University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,313

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,625

Location: Washington, DC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 18,525

Florida — Rollins College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,110

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,726

Location: Winter Park, FL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,240

Georgia — Emory University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $65,080

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,804

Location: Atlanta, GA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 14,067

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,645

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,520

Location: Honolulu, HI

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 18,056

Idaho — The College of Idaho

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $39,507

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,747

Location: Caldwell, ID

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 971

Illinois — University of Chicago

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $72,717

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,068

Location: Chicago, IL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,775

Indiana — University of Notre Dame

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,043

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,683

Location: Notre Dame, IN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,393

Iowa — Grinnell College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,838

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,010

Location: Grinnell, IA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,699

Kansas — Baker University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $42,340

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,680

Location: Baldwin City, KS

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,726

Kentucky — Bellarmine University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,794

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,742

Location: Louisville, KY

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,973

Louisiana — Tulane University of Louisiana

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,114

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $32,515

Location: New Orleans, LA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,581

Maine — Bates College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,550

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,055

Location: Lewiston, ME

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,780

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,650

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,352

Location: Baltimore, MD

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 23,917

Massachusetts — Amherst College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,986

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,055

Location: Amherst, MA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,849

Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $59,784

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,107

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 44,718

Minnesota — Carleton College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,490

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,587

Location: Northfield, MN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,105

Mississippi — Millsaps College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $53,030

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,834

Location: Jackson, MS

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 866

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,754

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,824

Location: St. Louis, MO

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,047

Montana — Carroll College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,226

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,449

Location: Helena, MT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,380

Nebraska — Creighton University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,206

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,353

Location: Omaha, NE

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 8,393

Nevada — Sierra Nevada College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,082

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,370

Location: Incline Village, NV

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,057

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,474

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,177

Location: Hanover, NH

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 6,409

New Jersey — Stevens Institute of Technology

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,988

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,168

Location: Hoboken, NJ

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 6,617

New Mexico — Santa Fe University of Art and Design

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $45,392

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $29,245

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Sector: Private for-profit

Enrollment: 803

New York — Columbia University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,785

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,973

Location: New York, NY

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 29,372

North Carolina — Duke University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,169

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,950

Location: Durham,NC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,735

North Dakota — North Dakota State University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $32,227

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $14,581

Location: Fargo, ND

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 14,432

Ohio — Oberlin College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,670

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $42,105

Location: Oberlin, OH

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,912

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,349

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,264

Location: Tulsa, OK

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 4,563

Oregon — Reed College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,250

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,805

Location: Portland, OR

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,427

Pennsylvania — Drexel University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,375

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $39,021

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 24,232

Rhode Island — Brown University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,106

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,264

Location: Providence, RI

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 9,781

South Carolina — Furman University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,018

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,050

Location: Greenville, SC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,003

South Dakota — Augustana University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $40,824

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,974

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,937

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,654

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,150

Location: Nashville, TN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,587

Texas — Southern Methodist University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,883

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,499

Location: Dallas, TX

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 11,739

Utah — Westminster College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,058

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,606

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,694

Vermont — Bennington College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,420

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,087

Location: Bennington, VT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 805

Virginia — Washington and Lee University

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,500

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,867

Location: Lexington, VA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,160

Washington — Whitman College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $61,972

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $34,272

Location: Walla Walla, WA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,493

West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $44,065

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,768

Location: Buckhannon, WV

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,542

Wisconsin — Beloit College

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,506

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,790

Location: Beloit, WI

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,394

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $30,775

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,155

Location: Laramie, WY

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 12,366