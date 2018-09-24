Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The most expensive college in every state

Finance The most expensive college in every state

College tuitions vary widely from school to school. Using data from the US Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, we found the colleges with the highest tuition in every state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The University of Chicago. play

The University of Chicago.

(Michael Lyons/Facebook)

  • College tuition varies widely from school to school.
  • Using data from the US Education Department, we found the most expensive college in every state.

College tuition and other costs vary widely from school to school.

Using data from the US Department of Education's Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System program, we found the most expensive four-year, primarily baccalaureate and above degree-granting institution with at least 500 students enrolled in Fall 2016, based on reported tuition, board, and other costs for the 2016-2017 school year for out-of-state students.

Here's each of those colleges, along with their 2016-2017 sticker price, location, public/private sector status, enrollment, and the average cost for a student with some form of scholarship or financial aid from the school or government to attend in 2015-2016 (the most recent year for which data are available.)

Alabama — Spring Hill College

Alabama — Spring Hill College play

Alabama — Spring Hill College

(Altairisfar/Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,854

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $20,441

Location: Mobile, AL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,476



Alaska — University of Alaska, Anchorage

Alaska — University of Alaska, Anchorage play

Alaska — University of Alaska, Anchorage

(UAA: University of Alaska Anchorage/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $37,304

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $11,860

Location: Anchorage, AK

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 16,318



Arizona — University of Arizona

Arizona — University of Arizona play

Arizona — University of Arizona

(University of Arizona Law/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,367

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,466

Location: Tucson, AZ

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 43,161



Arkansas — Hendrix College

Arkansas — Hendrix College play

Arkansas — Hendrix College

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,120

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,777

Location: Conway, AR

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,328



California — Harvey Mudd College

California — Harvey Mudd College play

California — Harvey Mudd College

(Harvey Mudd Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,917

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,460

Location: Claremont, CA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 842



Colorado — Colorado College

Colorado — Colorado College play

Colorado — Colorado College

(Facebook/Colorado College)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,400

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,812

Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,114



Connecticut — Yale University

Former President George H.W. Bush, a Yale alum. play

Former President George H.W. Bush, a Yale alum.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Associated Press)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,950

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,319

Location: New Haven, CT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,458



Delaware — University of Delaware

Delaware — University of Delaware play

Delaware — University of Delaware

(University of Delaware/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,618

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $15,894

Location: Newark, DE

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 23,009



District of Columbia — Georgetown University

District of Columbia — Georgetown University play

District of Columbia — Georgetown University

(Shutterstock)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,313

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,625

Location: Washington, DC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 18,525



Florida — Rollins College

Florida — Rollins College play

Florida — Rollins College

(Rollins College)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,110

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $35,726

Location: Winter Park, FL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,240



Georgia — Emory University

Georgia — Emory University play

Georgia — Emory University

(Facebook/Emory University)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $65,080

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,804

Location: Atlanta, GA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 14,067



Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa play

Hawaii — University of Hawaii at Manoa

(University of Hawaii at Manoa/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $50,645

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,520

Location: Honolulu, HI

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 18,056



Idaho — The College of Idaho

Idaho — The College of Idaho play

Idaho — The College of Idaho

(The College of Idaho/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $39,507

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,747

Location: Caldwell, ID

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 971



Illinois — University of Chicago

Illinois — University of Chicago play

Illinois — University of Chicago

(Facebook/University of Chicago)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $72,717

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,068

Location: Chicago, IL

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,775



Indiana — University of Notre Dame

Indiana — University of Notre Dame play

Indiana — University of Notre Dame

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,043

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,683

Location: Notre Dame, IN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,393



Iowa — Grinnell College

Iowa — Grinnell College play

Iowa — Grinnell College

(Grinnell College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,838

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,010

Location: Grinnell, IA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,699



Kansas — Baker University

Kansas — Baker University play

Kansas — Baker University

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $42,340

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,680

Location: Baldwin City, KS

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,726



Kentucky — Bellarmine University

Kentucky — Bellarmine University play

Kentucky — Bellarmine University

(Murph5253/Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,794

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,742

Location: Louisville, KY

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,973



Louisiana — Tulane University of Louisiana

Louisiana — Tulane University of Louisiana play

Louisiana — Tulane University of Louisiana

(Flickr/Tulane Public Relations)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,114

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $32,515

Location: New Orleans, LA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,581



Maine — Bates College

Maine — Bates College play

Maine — Bates College

(Josh Kuckens/Bates College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,550

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,055

Location: Lewiston, ME

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,780



Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University play

Maryland — Johns Hopkins University

(Johns Hopkins Medicine/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,650

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,352

Location: Baltimore, MD

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 23,917



Massachusetts — Amherst College

Massachusetts — Amherst College play

Massachusetts — Amherst College

(Amherst College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,986

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,055

Location: Amherst, MA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,849



Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor play

Michigan — University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

(University of Michigan/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $59,784

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $16,107

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 44,718



Minnesota — Carleton College

Minnesota — Carleton College play

Minnesota — Carleton College

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $66,490

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,587

Location: Northfield, MN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,105



Mississippi — Millsaps College

Mississippi — Millsaps College play

Mississippi — Millsaps College

(Screenshot Via YouTube)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $53,030

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,834

Location: Jackson, MS

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 866



Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis play

Missouri — Washington University in St. Louis

(WashULaw/Twitter)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,754

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $28,824

Location: St. Louis, MO

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,047



Montana — Carroll College

Montana — Carroll College play

Montana — Carroll College

(Carroll College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,226

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,449

Location: Helena, MT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,380



Nebraska — Creighton University

Nebraska — Creighton University play

Nebraska — Creighton University

(Creighton University/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $52,206

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $30,353

Location: Omaha, NE

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 8,393



Nevada — Sierra Nevada College

Nevada — Sierra Nevada College play

Nevada — Sierra Nevada College

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $47,082

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $26,370

Location: Incline Village, NV

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,057



New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College play

New Hampshire — Dartmouth College

(Dartmouth Alumni/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,474

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $21,177

Location: Hanover, NH

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 6,409



New Jersey — Stevens Institute of Technology

New Jersey — Stevens Institute of Technology play

New Jersey — Stevens Institute of Technology

(Stevens Institute of Technology)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,988

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,168

Location: Hoboken, NJ

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 6,617



New Mexico — Santa Fe University of Art and Design

New Mexico — Santa Fe University of Art and Design play

New Mexico — Santa Fe University of Art and Design

(Steve Spartana via Wikipedia)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $45,392

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $29,245

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Sector: Private for-profit

Enrollment: 803



New York — Columbia University

New York — Columbia University play

New York — Columbia University

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,785

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $22,973

Location: New York, NY

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 29,372



North Carolina — Duke University

North Carolina — Duke University play

North Carolina — Duke University

(Rainier Ehrhardt/AP)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,169

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,950

Location: Durham,NC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 15,735



North Dakota — North Dakota State University

North Dakota — North Dakota State University play

North Dakota — North Dakota State University

(Getty Images)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $32,227

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $14,581

Location: Fargo, ND

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 14,432



Ohio — Oberlin College

Ohio — Oberlin College play

Ohio — Oberlin College

(Facebook/Oberlin College)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,670

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $42,105

Location: Oberlin, OH

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,912



Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa play

Oklahoma — University of Tulsa

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $58,349

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,264

Location: Tulsa, OK

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 4,563



Oregon — Reed College

Oregon — Reed College play

Oregon — Reed College

(Reed College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $67,250

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $27,805

Location: Portland, OR

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,427



Pennsylvania — Drexel University

Pennsylvania — Drexel University play

Pennsylvania — Drexel University

(Via Flickr)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $71,375

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $39,021

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 24,232



Rhode Island — Brown University

Rhode Island — Brown University play

Rhode Island — Brown University

(Facebook/Brown University)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,106

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,264

Location: Providence, RI

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 9,781



South Carolina — Furman University

South Carolina — Furman University play

South Carolina — Furman University

(Furman University/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,018

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $31,050

Location: Greenville, SC

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 3,003



South Dakota — Augustana University

South Dakota — Augustana University play

South Dakota — Augustana University

(Augustana University/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $40,824

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $19,974

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,937



Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University play

Tennessee — Vanderbilt University

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $64,654

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,150

Location: Nashville, TN

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 12,587



Texas — Southern Methodist University

Texas — Southern Methodist University play

Texas — Southern Methodist University

(SMU/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $69,883

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,499

Location: Dallas, TX

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 11,739



Utah — Westminster College

Utah — Westminster College play

Utah — Westminster College

(Facebook/Westminster College)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $46,058

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $24,606

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,694



Vermont — Bennington College

Vermont — Bennington College play

Vermont — Bennington College

(YouTube screenshot)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $68,420

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $37,087

Location: Bennington, VT

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 805



Virginia — Washington and Lee University

Virginia — Washington and Lee University play

Virginia — Washington and Lee University

(Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $63,500

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $23,867

Location: Lexington, VA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 2,160



Washington — Whitman College

Washington — Whitman College play

Washington — Whitman College

(Facebook/Whitman College)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $61,972

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $34,272

Location: Walla Walla, WA

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,493



West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College

West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College play

West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College

(Fryeguy91 via Wikimedia Commons)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $44,065

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $18,768

Location: Buckhannon, WV

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,542



Wisconsin — Beloit College

Wisconsin — Beloit College play

Wisconsin — Beloit College

(Beloit College/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $57,506

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $25,790

Location: Beloit, WI

Sector: Private non-profit

Enrollment: 1,394



Wyoming — University of Wyoming

Wyoming — University of Wyoming play

Wyoming — University of Wyoming

(University of Wyoming/Facebook)

Tuition, room, board, and other costs, 2016-17: $30,775

Average price paid by a student with aid/scholarship, 2015-2016: $13,155

Location: Laramie, WY

Sector: Public

Enrollment: 12,366



Top 3

1 Finance We visited Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) branches on the island and...bullet
2 Finance The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank...bullet
3 Finance These are the top investment destination in Nigeria in the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

washing machine tariff china
Finance Washing machines offer a simple explanation for how Trump's trade war could cause sticker shock in America
washing machine tariff china
Finance Washing machines offer a simple explanation for how Trump's trade war could cause sticker shock in America
null
Finance AMD is a better deal than Nvidia — and its stock could soar by 30%, RBC says (AMD)
null
Finance AMD is a better deal than Nvidia — and its stock could soar by 30%, RBC says (AMD)
X
Advertisement