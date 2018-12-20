Altria's investment represents a 35% economic interest in Juul, a three-year-old e-cigarette company based in San Francisco. After the deal, Juul can leverage Altria's tobacco retail network to reach adult smokers, with direct communications through cigarette pack inserts and mailings to adult smokers via Altria' databases. And Juul will remain fully independent, with its flavored products only available on JUUL.com, according to a statement.

"We are taking significant action to prepare for a future where adult smokers overwhelmingly choose non-combustible products over cigarettes by investing$12.8 billioninJUUL, a world leader in switching adult smokers," said Altria CEO Howard Willard in a press release.

"We have long said that providing adult smokers with superior, satisfying products with the potential to reduce harm is the best way to achieve tobacco harm reduction. ThroughJUUL, we are making the biggest investment in our history toward that goal. We strongly believe that working withJUULto accelerate its mission will have long-term benefits for adult smokers and our shareholders."

A deal with the two companies "should come as no surprise" because the Altria needs innovations to offset its softer top-line growth, according to a group of Cowen analysts led by Vivien Azer.

"In the tobacco category, Altria faces similar structural headwinds, as volume pressure seems to be accelerating with the advent of meaningful vapor innovation that is finally resonating with consumers," Azer said in a note out earlier this month.

According to Azer, Altria's management in Octobertold investors during its third-quarter earnings call that the secular decline in combustible cigarettes had accelerated driven by consumer transition to e-cigarettes.

