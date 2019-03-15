The motorcycle was launched during a colourful event that took place at the National Museum in Nairobi.

The launch event was attended by influential members of the transport sector with the chief guest being Ms Betty Maina, MBS-Principal Secretary State Department for Investment and Industry.

The new K250 offers more. more power, more range, more ground clearance — and more style, with its bright orange exoskeleton frame and digital display.

On Thursday, Kibo Africa Limited a local mobility solutions company with a focus on the motorcycle segment launched their latest motorcycle dabbed the Kibo K250.

“I would like to thank the Kibo management for choosing to invest in Kenya an opportunity that has created employment for hardworking Kenyan’s, as well as safe and reliable mobility solutions. Motorcycles are a staple mode of transport for a majority of Kenyan’s, hence seeing an investor who thinks about the safety of our people is very encouraging”, said Ms Betty Maina.

The Kibo K250 motorcycle boasts of a 250 cc air-cooled single cylinder engine, a trellis frame that is significantly strong as compared to the competition, 250kg load weight, a balance shaft that diminishes engine vibrations resulting in a smoother ride among other features.

“The Kibo K250 is the second model in our range and is intended to appeal to people and organizations who are looking for ‘the next level’ in comparison to K150. K250 provides more overall capability, power and fun. It’s a step up. Following K250, Kibo is already working on an entry-level model to become the third product in our line-up”, said Huib Van de Grijspaarde CEO, Kibo Africa Ltd.

Kibo Africa stepped into the Kenyan market in 2017 with the launch of its flagship brand the Kibo K150 which sold over 200 units in its first year.

The company has since made an investment of over Sh11 Billion and continues to invest more as the company continues to grow. Kibo Africa also prides itself in talent investment where the company trains fresh university graduates on the motorcycle assembly process.

“I would like to encourage investors to Invest in Kenya, as the market is ripe with opportunity, I would also like them to emulate Kibo in training their teams and enabling them to own the manufacturing process” added Ms Betty Maina.