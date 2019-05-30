According to Dr Bawumia, this will mean that cash will no longer be accepted for service delivery in the public sector by the given deadline.

The Vice President said this at a forum organized by Ishmael Yamson and Associates.

He said that a pilot exercise has been completed in the Tourism Ministry ahead of the implementation.

He explained that the digitization of the public sector is to block financial leakages and prevent corruption in the sector.

“So if you want a service, you would have to go to one portal so that you can do everything online.”

He was optimistic that the exercise will increase domestic revenue.

“When you do that you are eliminating a lot of middlemen, of course, goro boys,” he said.