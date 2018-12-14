Pulse.ng logo
The average household income in the 30 biggest US cities, ranked

Salaries are determined not just by age or by job, but by geography. See the average income workers earn in America's 30 biggest cities.

How much you earn can depend on where you live. play

How much you earn can depend on where you live.

(Strelka Institute for Media/Architecture, and Design/Flickr)

  • Salaries are determined by several factors, including geography.
  • Using data from the US Census Bureau, we looked at how much households bring in on average in the 30 biggest metropolitan areas in the US.
  • Nineteen cities have an average income that exceeds the national mean household income of $84,525, nine of which are six figures.

A worker's salary varies not just by age or by job, but by geography. Where you live can help determine just how big of a paycheck you bring home.

Your earnings are likely to be more robust if you're living in a city with a higher cost of living. For example, a 30-year-old with a job in tech is likely to earn more working in an expensive city like New York City than they would working in a lower cost-of-living city like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Therefore, the average income varies from city to city. We consulted the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey to find the mean household income in the 30 biggest metropolitan areas in the United States. The Survey includes data compiled from 2013 to 2017 and defines household as "all the people who occupy a housing unit."

The national mean household income is $84,525 a year. About one-third of the cities on the list have an average income below that, leaving 19 cities that exceed the national average. Nine of those cities fare particularly well — workers there earn an average of six figures.

Below, see the average income in America's biggest US cities, ranked from lowest to highest paycheck.

30. Tampa, Florida

Average household income: $74,499



29. San Antonio, Texas

Average household income: $77,001



28. Orlando, Florida

Average household income: $77,135



27. Las Vegas, Nevada

Average household income: $78,422



26. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average household income: $80,012



25. Riverside, California

Average household income: $81,378



24. Detroit, Michigan

Average household income: $81,606



23. Miami, Florida

Average household income: $81,633



22. St. Louis, Missouri

Average household income: $82,841



21. Cincinnati, Ohio

Average household income: $83,111



20. Phoenix, Arizona

Average household income: $83,688



19. Kansas City, Missouri

Average household income: $85,949



18. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average household income: $85,987



17. Sacramento, California

Average household income: $90,806



16. Atlanta, Georgia

Average household income: $90,879



15. Dallas, Texas

Average household income: $92,495



14. Houston, Texas

Average household income: $92,532



13. Portland, Oregon

Average household income: $92,750



12. Chicago, Illinois

Average household income: $95,010



11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average household income: $95,595



10. Los Angeles, California

Average household income: $99,303



9. Baltimore, Maryland

Average household income: $101,124



8. Denver, Colorado

Average household income: $101,249



7. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Average household income: $101,405



6. San Diego, California

Average household income: $103,215



5. Seattle, Washington

Average household income: $109,619



4. New York, New York

Average household income: $110,849



3. Boston, Massachusetts

Average household income: $116,561



2. Washington, DC

Average household income: $128,402



1. San Francisco, California

Average household income: $140,720



