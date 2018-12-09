Pulse.ng logo
The 50 most expensive top private high schools in America

We found the most expensive institutions among Niche's ranking of the top 150 private high schools in the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Lawrenceville School has an annual tuition of $51,440, according to Niche. play

(Facebook/The Lawrenceville School)

Sending a child to a top private high school can be expensive.

We took a look at the 150 top-ranked private high schools in America according to Niche, and found the 50 schools from that list with the highest annual tuition.

The lion's share of the most expensive top-ranked schools are in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially the New York City area. No fewer than 15 of the schools on the list are located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Here are the 50 most expensive top-ranked private high schools in America, along with their location, annual tuition for the highest grade offered according to Niche, the Niche ranking of the school, and whether or not the school provides boarding. For schools that offer boarding, we've listed only the cost of tuition, without room and board.

50. The Urban School of San Francisco

50. The Urban School of San Francisco play

50. The Urban School of San Francisco

(Facebook/The Urban School of San Francisco/David Wakely)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $42,721

Niche ranking: 129

Offers boarding: No



49. Riverdale Country School

49. Riverdale Country School play

49. Riverdale Country School

(Riverdale Country School/Facebook)

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $42,805

Niche ranking: 38

Offers boarding: No



48. Menlo School

48. Menlo School play

48. Menlo School

(Menlo School/Facebook)

Location: Atherton, CA

Tuition: $42,830

Niche ranking: 68

Offers boarding: No



47. The Chapin School

47. The Chapin School play

47. The Chapin School

(Google Maps)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $43,000

Niche ranking: 41

Offers boarding: No



46. Phillips Academy

46. Phillips Academy play

46. Phillips Academy

(Facebook/phillipsacademy)

Location: Andover, MA

Tuition: $43,300

Niche ranking: 1

Offers boarding: Yes



45. Groton School

45. Groton School play

45. Groton School

(Courtesy of Groton School)

Location: Groton, MA

Tuition: $43,400

Niche ranking: 28

Offers boarding: Yes



44. Choate Rosemary Hall

44. Choate Rosemary Hall play

44. Choate Rosemary Hall

(Facebook/Choate Rosemary Hall)

Location: Wallingford, CT

Tuition: $43,580

Niche ranking: 5

Offers boarding: Yes



43. National Cathedral School

43. National Cathedral School play

43. National Cathedral School

(National Cathedral School/Facebook)

Location: Washington, DC

Tuition: $43,585

Niche ranking: 56

Offers boarding: No



42. Commonwealth School

42. Commonwealth School play

42. Commonwealth School

(Facebook/Commonwealth School)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $43,706

Niche ranking: 103

Offers boarding: No



41. Marin Academy

41. Marin Academy play

41. Marin Academy

(Facebook/Marin Academy)

Location: San Rafael, CA

Tuition: $43,785

Niche ranking: 106

Offers boarding: No



40. The College Preparatory School

40. The College Preparatory School play

40. The College Preparatory School

(The College Preparatory School/Facebook)

Location: Oakland, CA

Tuition: $43,810

Niche ranking: 8

Offers boarding: No



39. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

39. Buckingham Browne &amp; Nichols School play

39. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

(Buckingham Browne & Nichols School/Facebook)

Location: Cambridge, MA

Tuition: $43,970

Niche ranking: 72

Offers boarding: No



38. The Taft School

38. The Taft School play

38. The Taft School

(The Taft School/Facebook)

Location: Watertown, CT

Tuition: $44,000

Niche ranking: 67

Offers boarding: Yes



37. Lick-Wilmerding High School

37. Lick-Wilmerding High School play

37. Lick-Wilmerding High School

(Lick-Wilmerding High School/Facebook)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $44,127

Niche ranking: 81

Offers boarding: No



36. Hackley School

36. Hackley School play

36. Hackley School

(Hackley School/Facebook)

Location: Tarrytown, NY

Tuition: $44,225

Niche ranking: 49

Offers boarding: Yes



35. Winsor School

35. Winsor School play

35. Winsor School

(The Winsor School/Facebook)

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $44,300

Niche ranking: 15

Offers boarding: No



34. Lake Forest Academy

34. Lake Forest Academy play

34. Lake Forest Academy

(Facebook/Lake Forest Academy)

Location: Lake Forest, IL

Tuition: $44,400

Niche ranking: 66

Offers boarding: Yes



33. Dalton School

33. Dalton School play

33. Dalton School

(Dalton School/Facebook)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $44,640

Niche ranking: 23

Offers boarding: No



32. The Packer Collegiate Institute

32. The Packer Collegiate Institute play

32. The Packer Collegiate Institute

(Facebook/The Packer Collegiate Institute)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $44,700

Niche ranking: 76

Offers boarding: No



31. Deerfield Academy

31. Deerfield Academy play

31. Deerfield Academy

(Facebook/Deerfield Academy)

Location: Deerfield, MA

Tuition: $44,735

Niche ranking: 13

Offers boarding: Yes



30. San Francisco University High School

30. San Francisco University High School play

30. San Francisco University High School

(Facebook)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $44,750

Niche ranking: 73

Offers boarding: No



29. Belmont Hill School

29. Belmont Hill School play

29. Belmont Hill School

(Belmont Hill School/Facebook)

Location: Belmont, MA

Tuition: $44,800

Niche ranking: 124

Offers boarding: No



28. Berkeley Carroll School

28. Berkeley Carroll School play

28. Berkeley Carroll School

(Facebook/Berkeley Carroll School)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $44,950

Niche ranking: 136

Offers boarding: No



27. ECF – Fieldston Middle/Upper School

27. ECF – Fieldston Middle/Upper School play

27. ECF – Fieldston Middle/Upper School

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $45,100

Niche ranking: 123

Offers boarding: No



26. The Webb Schools

26. The Webb Schools play

26. The Webb Schools

(The Webb Schools/Facebook)

Location: Claremont, CA

Tuition: $45,225

Niche ranking: 95

Offers boarding: Yes



25. The Loomis Chaffee School

25. The Loomis Chaffee School play

25. The Loomis Chaffee School

(Loomis Chaffee School/Facebook)

Location: Windsor, CT

Tuition: $45,360

Niche ranking: 40

Offers boarding: Yes



24. Woodside Priory School

24. Woodside Priory School play

24. Woodside Priory School

(Facebook/Woodside-Priory-School)

Location: Portola Valley, CA

Tuition: $45,500

Niche ranking: 82

Offers boarding: Yes



23. St. Mark's School

23. St. Mark's School play

23. St. Mark's School

(Facebook/St. Mark's School)

Location: Southborough, MA

Tuition: $45,800

Niche ranking: 87

Offers boarding: Yes



22. Poly Prep Country Day School

22. Poly Prep Country Day School play

22. Poly Prep Country Day School

(Facebook/Poly Prep Country Day School)

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $46,035

Niche ranking: 84

Offers boarding: No



21. The Nueva School

21. The Nueva School play

21. The Nueva School

(Tim Griffith/Kyle Jeffers)

Location: Hillsborough, CA

Tuition: $46,495

Niche ranking: 53

Offers boarding: No

Tuition from The Nueva School's website.



20. Convent of the Sacred Heart

20. Convent of the Sacred Heart play

20. Convent of the Sacred Heart

(Wikipedia)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $46,524

Niche ranking: 85

Offers boarding: No



19. Milton Academy

19. Milton Academy play

19. Milton Academy

(Milton Academy/Facebook)

Location: Milton, MA

Tuition: $47,330

Niche ranking: 24

Offers boarding: Yes



18. The Spence School

18. The Spence School play

18. The Spence School

(Wikipedia)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,410

Niche ranking: 92

Offers boarding: No



17. Collegiate School

17. Collegiate School play

17. Collegiate School

(Google Maps)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,500

Niche ranking: 16

Offers boarding: No



16. Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School

16. Columbia Grammar &amp; Preparatory School play

16. Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,540

Niche ranking: 130

Offers boarding: No



15. Trinity School

15. Trinity School play

15. Trinity School

(Google Maps)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,965

Niche ranking: 4

Offers boarding: No



14. Castilleja School

14. Castilleja School play

14. Castilleja School

(Castilleja School/Facebook)

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Tuition: $47,970

Niche ranking: 18

Offers boarding: No



13. The Harker School

13. The Harker School play

13. The Harker School

(Harker)

Location: San Jose, CA

Tuition: $48,500

Niche ranking: 17

Offers boarding: No



12. Peddie School

12. Peddie School play

12. Peddie School

(Peddie School/Facebook)

Location: Hightstown, NJ

Tuition: $48,800

Niche ranking: 45

Offers boarding: Yes



11. Marymount School of New York

11. Marymount School of New York play

11. Marymount School of New York

(Facebook/Marymount School of New York)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $49,210

Niche ranking: 120

Offers boarding: No



10. Middlesex School

10. Middlesex School play

10. Middlesex School

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Concord, MA

Tuition: $49,480

Niche ranking: 34

Offers boarding: Yes



9. The Hotchkiss School

9. The Hotchkiss School play

9. The Hotchkiss School

(The Hotchkiss School/Facebook)

Location: Lakeville, CT

Tuition: $49,550

Niche ranking: 44

Offers boarding: Yes



8. Brearley School

8. Brearley School play

8. Brearley School

(Google Earth)

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $49,680

Niche ranking: 32

Offers boarding: No



7. Cate School

7. Cate School play

7. Cate School

(Cate School/Facebook)

Location: Carpinteria, CA

Tuition: $49,700

Niche ranking: 31

Offers boarding: Yes



6. Noble and Greenough School

6. Noble and Greenough School play

6. Noble and Greenough School

(Noble and Greenough School/Facebook)

Location: Dedham, MA

Tuition: $50,200

Niche ranking: 27

Offers boarding: Yes



5. Concord Academy

5. Concord Academy play

5. Concord Academy

(Wikimedia Commons)

Location: Concord, MA

Tuition: $50,445

Niche ranking: 89

Offers boarding: Yes



4. Horace Mann School

4. Horace Mann School play

4. Horace Mann School

(Via Horace Mann School)

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $51,000

Niche ranking: 19

Offers boarding: No



3. The Lawrenceville School

play

(Facebook/The Lawrenceville School)

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ

Tuition: $51,440

Niche ranking: 10

Offers boarding: Yes



2. St. Paul's School

2. St. Paul's School play

2. St. Paul's School

(Facebook/St. Paul's School)

Location: Concord, NH

Tuition: $55,000

Niche ranking: 9

Offers boarding: Yes



1. St. Andrew's School

1. St. Andrew's School play

1. St. Andrew's School

(Facebook/St. Andrew's School)

Location: Middletown, DE

Tuition: $55,500

Niche ranking: 51

Offers boarding: Yes



