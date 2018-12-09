The 50 most expensive top private high schools in America

We found the most expensive institutions among Niche's ranking of the top 150 private high schools in the United States.
Sending a child to a top private high school can be expensive.
We took a look at the 150 top-ranked private high schools in America according to Niche, and found the 50 schools from that list with the highest annual tuition.
The lion's share of the most expensive top-ranked schools are in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially the New York City area. No fewer than 15 of the schools on the list are located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.
Here are the 50 most expensive top-ranked private high schools in America, along with their location, annual tuition for the highest grade offered according to Niche, the Niche ranking of the school, and whether or not the school provides boarding. For schools that offer boarding, we've listed only the cost of tuition, without room and board.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Tuition: $42,721
Niche ranking: 129
Offers boarding: No
Location: Bronx, NY
Tuition: $42,805
Niche ranking: 38
Offers boarding: No
Location: Atherton, CA
Tuition: $42,830
Niche ranking: 68
Offers boarding: No
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $43,000
Niche ranking: 41
Offers boarding: No
Location: Andover, MA
Tuition: $43,300
Niche ranking: 1
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Groton, MA
Tuition: $43,400
Niche ranking: 28
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Wallingford, CT
Tuition: $43,580
Niche ranking: 5
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Washington, DC
Tuition: $43,585
Niche ranking: 56
Offers boarding: No
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $43,706
Niche ranking: 103
Offers boarding: No
Location: San Rafael, CA
Tuition: $43,785
Niche ranking: 106
Offers boarding: No
Location: Oakland, CA
Tuition: $43,810
Niche ranking: 8
Offers boarding: No
Location: Cambridge, MA
Tuition: $43,970
Niche ranking: 72
Offers boarding: No
Location: Watertown, CT
Tuition: $44,000
Niche ranking: 67
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: San Francisco, CA
Tuition: $44,127
Niche ranking: 81
Offers boarding: No
Location: Tarrytown, NY
Tuition: $44,225
Niche ranking: 49
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Boston, MA
Tuition: $44,300
Niche ranking: 15
Offers boarding: No
Location: Lake Forest, IL
Tuition: $44,400
Niche ranking: 66
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $44,640
Niche ranking: 23
Offers boarding: No
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Tuition: $44,700
Niche ranking: 76
Offers boarding: No
Location: Deerfield, MA
Tuition: $44,735
Niche ranking: 13
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: San Francisco, CA
Tuition: $44,750
Niche ranking: 73
Offers boarding: No
Location: Belmont, MA
Tuition: $44,800
Niche ranking: 124
Offers boarding: No
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Tuition: $44,950
Niche ranking: 136
Offers boarding: No
Location: Bronx, NY
Tuition: $45,100
Niche ranking: 123
Offers boarding: No
Location: Claremont, CA
Tuition: $45,225
Niche ranking: 95
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Windsor, CT
Tuition: $45,360
Niche ranking: 40
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Portola Valley, CA
Tuition: $45,500
Niche ranking: 82
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Southborough, MA
Tuition: $45,800
Niche ranking: 87
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Tuition: $46,035
Niche ranking: 84
Offers boarding: No
Location: Hillsborough, CA
Tuition: $46,495
Niche ranking: 53
Offers boarding: No
Tuition from The Nueva School's website.
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $46,524
Niche ranking: 85
Offers boarding: No
Location: Milton, MA
Tuition: $47,330
Niche ranking: 24
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $47,410
Niche ranking: 92
Offers boarding: No
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $47,500
Niche ranking: 16
Offers boarding: No
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $47,540
Niche ranking: 130
Offers boarding: No
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $47,965
Niche ranking: 4
Offers boarding: No
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Tuition: $47,970
Niche ranking: 18
Offers boarding: No
Location: San Jose, CA
Tuition: $48,500
Niche ranking: 17
Offers boarding: No
Location: Hightstown, NJ
Tuition: $48,800
Niche ranking: 45
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $49,210
Niche ranking: 120
Offers boarding: No
Location: Concord, MA
Tuition: $49,480
Niche ranking: 34
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Lakeville, CT
Tuition: $49,550
Niche ranking: 44
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: New York, NY
Tuition: $49,680
Niche ranking: 32
Offers boarding: No
Location: Carpinteria, CA
Tuition: $49,700
Niche ranking: 31
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Dedham, MA
Tuition: $50,200
Niche ranking: 27
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Concord, MA
Tuition: $50,445
Niche ranking: 89
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Bronx, NY
Tuition: $51,000
Niche ranking: 19
Offers boarding: No
Location: Lawrenceville, NJ
Tuition: $51,440
Niche ranking: 10
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Concord, NH
Tuition: $55,000
Niche ranking: 9
Offers boarding: Yes
Location: Middletown, DE
Tuition: $55,500
Niche ranking: 51
Offers boarding: Yes