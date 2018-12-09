The 50 most expensive top private high schools in America

news

Sending a child to a top private high school can be expensive.

We found the most expensive institutions among Niche's ranking of the top 150 private high schools in the United States.

We took a look at the 150 top-ranked private high schools in America according to Niche, and found the 50 schools from that list with the highest annual tuition.

The lion's share of the most expensive top-ranked schools are in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially the New York City area. No fewer than 15 of the schools on the list are located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Here are the 50 most expensive top-ranked private high schools in America, along with their location, annual tuition for the highest grade offered according to Niche, the Niche ranking of the school, and whether or not the school provides boarding. For schools that offer boarding, we've listed only the cost of tuition, without room and board.

50. The Urban School of San Francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $42,721

Niche ranking: 129

Offers boarding: No

49. Riverdale Country School

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $42,805

Niche ranking: 38

Offers boarding: No

48. Menlo School

Location: Atherton, CA

Tuition: $42,830

Niche ranking: 68

Offers boarding: No

47. The Chapin School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $43,000

Niche ranking: 41

Offers boarding: No

46. Phillips Academy

Location: Andover, MA

Tuition: $43,300

Niche ranking: 1

Offers boarding: Yes

45. Groton School

Location: Groton, MA

Tuition: $43,400

Niche ranking: 28

Offers boarding: Yes

44. Choate Rosemary Hall

Location: Wallingford, CT

Tuition: $43,580

Niche ranking: 5

Offers boarding: Yes

43. National Cathedral School

Location: Washington, DC

Tuition: $43,585

Niche ranking: 56

Offers boarding: No

42. Commonwealth School

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $43,706

Niche ranking: 103

Offers boarding: No

41. Marin Academy

Location: San Rafael, CA

Tuition: $43,785

Niche ranking: 106

Offers boarding: No

40. The College Preparatory School

Location: Oakland, CA

Tuition: $43,810

Niche ranking: 8

Offers boarding: No

39. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

Location: Cambridge, MA

Tuition: $43,970

Niche ranking: 72

Offers boarding: No

38. The Taft School

Location: Watertown, CT

Tuition: $44,000

Niche ranking: 67

Offers boarding: Yes

37. Lick-Wilmerding High School

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $44,127

Niche ranking: 81

Offers boarding: No

36. Hackley School

Location: Tarrytown, NY

Tuition: $44,225

Niche ranking: 49

Offers boarding: Yes

35. Winsor School

Location: Boston, MA

Tuition: $44,300

Niche ranking: 15

Offers boarding: No

34. Lake Forest Academy

Location: Lake Forest, IL

Tuition: $44,400

Niche ranking: 66

Offers boarding: Yes

33. Dalton School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $44,640

Niche ranking: 23

Offers boarding: No

32. The Packer Collegiate Institute

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $44,700

Niche ranking: 76

Offers boarding: No

31. Deerfield Academy

Location: Deerfield, MA

Tuition: $44,735

Niche ranking: 13

Offers boarding: Yes

30. San Francisco University High School

Location: San Francisco, CA

Tuition: $44,750

Niche ranking: 73

Offers boarding: No

29. Belmont Hill School

Location: Belmont, MA

Tuition: $44,800

Niche ranking: 124

Offers boarding: No

28. Berkeley Carroll School

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $44,950

Niche ranking: 136

Offers boarding: No

27. ECF – Fieldston Middle/Upper School

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $45,100

Niche ranking: 123

Offers boarding: No

26. The Webb Schools

Location: Claremont, CA

Tuition: $45,225

Niche ranking: 95

Offers boarding: Yes

25. The Loomis Chaffee School

Location: Windsor, CT

Tuition: $45,360

Niche ranking: 40

Offers boarding: Yes

24. Woodside Priory School

Location: Portola Valley, CA

Tuition: $45,500

Niche ranking: 82

Offers boarding: Yes

23. St. Mark's School

Location: Southborough, MA

Tuition: $45,800

Niche ranking: 87

Offers boarding: Yes

22. Poly Prep Country Day School

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Tuition: $46,035

Niche ranking: 84

Offers boarding: No

21. The Nueva School

Location: Hillsborough, CA

Tuition: $46,495

Niche ranking: 53

Offers boarding: No

Tuition from The Nueva School's website.

20. Convent of the Sacred Heart

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $46,524

Niche ranking: 85

Offers boarding: No

19. Milton Academy

Location: Milton, MA

Tuition: $47,330

Niche ranking: 24

Offers boarding: Yes

18. The Spence School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,410

Niche ranking: 92

Offers boarding: No

17. Collegiate School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,500

Niche ranking: 16

Offers boarding: No

16. Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,540

Niche ranking: 130

Offers boarding: No

15. Trinity School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $47,965

Niche ranking: 4

Offers boarding: No

14. Castilleja School

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Tuition: $47,970

Niche ranking: 18

Offers boarding: No

13. The Harker School

Location: San Jose, CA

Tuition: $48,500

Niche ranking: 17

Offers boarding: No

12. Peddie School

Location: Hightstown, NJ

Tuition: $48,800

Niche ranking: 45

Offers boarding: Yes

11. Marymount School of New York

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $49,210

Niche ranking: 120

Offers boarding: No

10. Middlesex School

Location: Concord, MA

Tuition: $49,480

Niche ranking: 34

Offers boarding: Yes

9. The Hotchkiss School

Location: Lakeville, CT

Tuition: $49,550

Niche ranking: 44

Offers boarding: Yes

8. Brearley School

Location: New York, NY

Tuition: $49,680

Niche ranking: 32

Offers boarding: No

7. Cate School

Location: Carpinteria, CA

Tuition: $49,700

Niche ranking: 31

Offers boarding: Yes

6. Noble and Greenough School

Location: Dedham, MA

Tuition: $50,200

Niche ranking: 27

Offers boarding: Yes

5. Concord Academy

Location: Concord, MA

Tuition: $50,445

Niche ranking: 89

Offers boarding: Yes

4. Horace Mann School

Location: Bronx, NY

Tuition: $51,000

Niche ranking: 19

Offers boarding: No

3. The Lawrenceville School

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ

Tuition: $51,440

Niche ranking: 10

Offers boarding: Yes

2. St. Paul's School

Location: Concord, NH

Tuition: $55,000

Niche ranking: 9

Offers boarding: Yes

1. St. Andrew's School

Location: Middletown, DE

Tuition: $55,500

Niche ranking: 51

Offers boarding: Yes