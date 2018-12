The 26 US states with the lowest sales tax, ranked

news

Depending on where you live, state and local sales taxes can affect how much money you're paying at the register.

Every state in America can determine which goods and services apply to their statewide sales tax.

Using data from the Tax Foundation, we ranked the 26 states with the lowest combined state and local sales tax.

Next time you head to the store, make sure to prep your wallet accordingly.

Depending on where you live, state and local sales taxes can increase how much money you're paying at the register.

According to the Tax Foundation, every state in America can determine which goods and services to apply their statewide sales tax. Some states don't tax groceries or clothing, while others tax those products at a reduced rate. On top of that, some cities impose local taxes, which are determined by local governments.

To find out where residents pay the least in sales tax, we consulted the Tax Foundation, which listed state sales tax rates and calculated average local sales tax rates.

It's important to note that this ranking does not take into account state income taxes. Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon don't have state sales taxes or local sales taxes, but that does not mean residents there pay the least amount in taxes overall, as their state income tax rates may be higher.

Below, see which states have the lowest combined sales tax, including Washington, DC.

24 (TIE). North Dakota

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8%



State sales tax rate: 5%



Average local sales tax rate: 1.8%

24 (TIE). Iowa

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .8%

24 (TIE). Florida

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.8%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .8%

23. Utah

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.77%



State sales tax rate: 5.95%



Average local sales tax rate: .82%

22. New Jersey

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.6%



State sales tax rate: 6.63%



Average local sales tax rate: -.03%

21. South Dakota

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.4%



State sales tax rate: 4.5%



Average local sales tax rate: 1.9%

20. West Virginia

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.37%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .37%

19. Connecticut

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.35%



State sales tax rate: 6.35%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

18. Pennsylvania

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.34%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .34%

17. Massachusetts

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.25%



State sales tax rate: 6.25%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

16. Vermont

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.18%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .18%

15. Idaho

Combined state and local sales tax: 6.03%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: .03%

12 (TIE). Michigan

Combined state and local sales tax: 6%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

12 (TIE). Maryland

Combined state and local sales tax: 6%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

12 (TIE). Kentucky

Combined state and local sales tax: 6%



State sales tax rate: 6%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

11. Washington, DC

Combined state and local sales tax: 5.75%



State sales tax rate: 5.75%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

10. Virginia

Combined state and local sales tax: 5.63%



State sales tax rate: 5.3%



Average local sales tax rate: .33%

9. Maine

Combined state and local sales tax: 5.5%



State sales tax rate: 5.5%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

8. Wyoming

Combined state and local sales tax: 5.46%



State sales tax rate: 4%



Average local sales tax rate: 1.46%

7. Wisconsin

Combined state and local sales tax: 5.42%



State sales tax rate: 5%



Average local sales tax rate: .42%

6. Hawaii

Combined state and local sales tax: 4.35%



State sales tax rate: 4%



Average local sales tax rate: .35%

5. Alaska

Combined state and local sales tax: 1.76%



State sales tax rate: 0%



Average local sales tax rate: 1.76%

1 (TIE). Oregon

Combined state and local sales tax: 0%



State sales tax rate: 0%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

1 (TIE). New Hampshire

Combined state and local sales tax: 0%



State sales tax rate: 0%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

1 (TIE). Montana

Combined state and local sales tax: 0%



State sales tax rate: 0%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%

1 (TIE). Delaware

Combined state and local sales tax: 0%



State sales tax rate: 0%



Average local sales tax rate: 0%