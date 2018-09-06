Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The 16 cities where Americans struggle the most to pay rent (Z)

Finance The 16 cities where Americans struggle the most to pay rent (Z)

Home prices have been rising faster than incomes, and builders aren't able to keep up with the demand for affordable housing. In Los Angeles for example, rent costs more than 100% of the typical income for the lowest-earning residents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
San Francisco is on the list. play

San Francisco is on the list.

(Richard Heyes/Flickr)

  • Residents in 16 cities across America are paying a higher share of their income on rent than the national level, according to Zillow.
  • It's toughest for low-income earners.
  • Home prices have increased faster than incomes since the recession, and rising mortgage rates are making the market more expensive.

Housing is getting more unaffordable across America.

That's largely because since the recession, home prices have been rising faster than incomes, and builders aren't able to keep up with the demand for affordable housing.

It's affecting both homeowners who pay mortgages and people who rent. According to Zillow, the median US rent requires 28.4% of the median income, up from the historic average of 25.8%.

The financial burden is worst for low-income renters. In Los Angeles for example, rent costs more than 100% of the typical income for the lowest-earning residents. "That leaves few options to realistically afford rent and other expenses on a typical income, outside of a housing subsidy, doubling up with roommates or taking on a second or even a third job to help make ends meet," Zillow said in its report.

The list below, based on Zillow's data, highlights the US cities where the share of income spent on rent during the second quarter was higher than the overall national level, and is ranked from the least to the most.

In all 16 cities, renters are spending more of their money on housing than the historic trend.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas play

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

(Steven Martin / Flickr)

Median income: $54,876

Share of income spent on rent: 28.40%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 21.8%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas play

Houston, Texas

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median income: $47,010

Share of income spent on rent: 28.80%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 24.40%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon play

Portland, Oregon

(Shutterstock)

Median income: $58,423

Share of income spent on rent: 29.90%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 23.50%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington play

Seattle, Washington

(Elaine Thompson/AP)

Median income: $74,458

Share of income spent on rent: 30.90%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 23.80%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida play

Tampa, Florida

(Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock)

Median income: $45,874

Share of income spent on rent: 31%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 27.60%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida play

Orlando, Florida

(Shutterstock)

Median income: $44,007

Share of income spent on rent: 31.50%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 22.70%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado play

Denver, Colorado

(EdgeOfReason/Shutterstock)

Median income: $56,258

Share of income spent on rent: 32%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 23.60%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California play

Sacramento, California

(Cassiohabib/Shutterstock)

Median income: $52,071

Share of income spent on rent: 32.40%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 31.80%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts play

Boston, Massachusetts

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median income: $58,516

Share of income spent on rent: 32.70%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 26.40%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



San Jose, California

San Jose, California play

San Jose, California

(Shutterstock)

Median income: $90,303

Share of income spent on rent: 35.60%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 26.10%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Riverside, California

Riverside, California play

Riverside, California

(Wikipedia)

Median income: $58,979

Share of income spent on rent: 36.80%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 32.70%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



New York, New York

New York, New York play

New York, New York

(Flick / Michael McDonough)

Median income: $55,191

Share of income spent on rent: 37.70%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 26.30%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



San Francisco, California

play

(Richard Heyes/Flickr)

Median income: $87,701

Share of income spent on rent: 39.20%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 30.60%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



San Diego, California

San Diego, California play

San Diego, California

(Shutterstock)

Median income: $68,117

Share of income spent on rent: 40.30%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 34.70%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida play

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Median income: $41,645

Share of income spent on rent: 40.30%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 34.70%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California play

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

(Shutterstock)

Median income: $55,151

Share of income spent on rent: 46.90%

Historic share of income spent on rent (1985-2000): 83.80%

Sources: Zillow, Census Bureau



DON'T MISS:

DON'T MISS: play

DON'T MISS:

(Pedro Lastra/Unsplash)

20 of the best places in the US to save up and buy your first home »



Top 3

1 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a lot...bullet
2 Finance East Africa’s biggest port grinds to a halt after over 1,000...bullet
3 Finance Bill Gates is worth $95 billion and he plans to give most of...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Finance Bill Gates Foundation eyes Kenya with software that allows mobile money interoperability
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 at Boeing's Renton, Washington, factory.
Finance The incredible history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time (BA)
Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Finance Snap slides below $10 for the first time (SNAP)
Les Moonves
Finance CBS rises as it reportedly begins settlement talks with embattled CEO Les Moonves (CBS)