Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The 10 least valuable college majors

Finance The 10 least valuable college majors

The least valuable college majors may land you your dream job — but not your dream pay. Bankrate recently took a look at the least valuable college majors — the top ten were in arts, creative, and psychology fields. Does your degree fall on the list?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The least valuable college majors are in the arts and creative fields. play

The least valuable college majors are in the arts and creative fields.

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Shutterstock)
  • The least valuable college majors may land you your dream job — but not your dream pay.
  • Bankrate recently took a look at the least valuable college majors — the top ten were in arts, creative, and psychology fields.
  • However, that doesn't mean that obtaining a degree in a creative space isn't a wise investment.

Sometimes, your dream job doesn't always align with dream prospects and dream pay. That is, depending on what degree you graduate with from college.

Bankrate recently took a look at the most and least valuable college majors based on data from the US Census Bureau American Community Survey. Using weighted data, they determined the employment and unemployment rates and incomes for graduates for their first year out of college across 162 majors that employed at least 15,000 people. They also considered the number of college graduates who held a higher secondary degree.

With the most valuable college majors in the business, science, and math fields, it's not all too unpredictable that the least valuable college majors fall into the arts and creative fields.

But that doesn't mean graduates with degrees in those fields are doomed.

"Obtaining a creative arts degree, or miscellaneous arts degree or being in any sort of creative space is a terrific investment, and I would strongly advocate for it," Philip Olson, who holds a theater and dance degree, told Bankrate. "I would caveat that to say that if you get a degree in that space, expect to use it in a nontraditional way if you want to be successful."

Below, see the top-10 least valuable college majors.

10. Library Science

10. Library Science play

10. Library Science

(Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Average income: $48,754

Unemployment rate: 3.3%



9. Interdisciplinary and Multi-Disciplinary Studies (General)

9. Interdisciplinary and Multi-Disciplinary Studies (General) play

9. Interdisciplinary and Multi-Disciplinary Studies (General)

(dotshock/Shutterstock)

Average income: $48,992

Unemployment rate: 5.4%



8. Drama and Theater Arts

8. Drama and Theater Arts play

8. Drama and Theater Arts

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Average income: $48,287

Unemployment rate: 5.2%



7. Educational Psychology

7. Educational Psychology play

7. Educational Psychology

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Average income: $54,097

Unemployment rate: 6.3%



6. Human Services and Community Organization

6. Human Services and Community Organization play

6. Human Services and Community Organization

(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)

Average income: $45,111

Unemployment rate: 3.9%



5. Visual and Performing Arts

5. Visual and Performing Arts play

5. Visual and Performing Arts

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Average income: $43,996

Unemployment rate: 4%



4. Cosmetology Services and Culinary Arts

4. Cosmetology Services and Culinary Arts play

4. Cosmetology Services and Culinary Arts

(SergeyKlopotov/Shutterstock)

Average income: $42,362

Unemployment rate: 4.7%



3. Clinical Psychology

3. Clinical Psychology play

3. Clinical Psychology

(John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images)

Average income: $51,022

Unemployment rate: 4.8%



2. Composition and Speech

2. Composition and Speech play

2. Composition and Speech

(1dayreview.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Average income: $44,211

Unemployment rate: 4.9%



1. Miscellaneous Fine Arts

1. Miscellaneous Fine Arts play

1. Miscellaneous Fine Arts

(WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock)

Average income: $40,855

Unemployment rate: 9.1%



Top 3

1 Finance How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millionsbullet
2 Finance Carnival's newest ship is its biggest ever — take a closer...bullet
3 Finance Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streakbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

hurricane florence
Finance Oil prices jump as Hurricane Florence adds to supply concerns
Evan Spiegel, CEO and cofounder of Snapchat.
Finance Snap jumps after formerly neutral analyst raises price target amid management changes (SNAP)
Evan Spiegel, CEO and cofounder of Snapchat.
Finance Snap jumps after formerly neutral analyst raises price target amid management changes (SNAP)
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at the Boeing South Carolina facility.
Finance Boeing and Volvo have shut down their factories in South Carolina because of Hurricane Florence (BA)