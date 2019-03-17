- NSE All-share index and market capitalisation drops by 2.45% in post-election trading.
Nigerian equities market closed negative in post-election trading as all-share index and market capitalisation depreciated by 2.45% to close the week at 31,142.72 and N11.614 trillion respectively.
The negative performance was largely attributable to profit taking in African Prudence Plc, Zenith Bank and some tier-2 lenders in the country.
During the week, all other indices declined with the exception of the NSE ASeM and NSE Oil/Gas indices which appreciated by 0.21% and 0.09% respectively.
According to the figures, eighteen (18) equities appreciated in price during the week while forty-five (45) equities depreciated in price and one hundred and five (105) equities remained unchanged.
The market recorded a total turnover of 1.113 billion shares worth N13.465 billion in 15,036 deals by investors in contrast to a total of 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.873 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,307 deals.
The Top 10 decliners for the week
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC -20.83%
- FCMB GROUP PLC -12.74%
- ZENITH BANK PLC -11.82%
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. -10.93%
- WEMA BANK PLC -10.47%
- UNITY BANK PLC -10.00%
- JAIZ BANK PLC -10.00%
- LEARN AFRICA PLC -9.66%
- UPDC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -9.24%
- TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC -9.24%
Top 10 gainers for the week
- CAP PLC 10%
- MCNICHOLS PLC 9.62%
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC 9.37%
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC 9.09%
- UACN PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC 7.14%
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 4.69%
- MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC 4.35%
- NEM INSURANCE PLC 4.17%
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC 3.57%
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC 3.50%