Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Tesla's VP of worldwide finance and operations is leaving the company (TSLA)

Finance Tesla's VP of worldwide finance and operations is leaving the company (TSLA)

Justin McAnear, Tesla's vice president of worldwide finance and operations, is leaving the company, Bloomberg first reported. Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that McAnear is leaving. The company is known for having a high rate of executive turnover.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover. play

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover.

(Chris Pizzello / AP)

  • Justin McAnear, Tesla's vice president of worldwide finance and operations, is leaving the company, Bloomberg first reported.
  • Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that McAnear is leaving and shared the following statement:
  • "Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company. I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Any other speculation as to why I’ve left is simply inaccurate. I’ve been working with the team to ensure a smooth transition prior to my last day on October 7th, and a number of members of the team are stepping up to fill my role."

Justin McAnear, Tesla's vice president of worldwide finance and operations, is leaving the company, Bloomberg first reported.

Tesla confirmed to Business Insider that McAnear is leaving and shared the following statement:

"Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company. I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Any other speculation as to why I’ve left is simply inaccurate. I’ve been working with the team to ensure a smooth transition prior to my last day on October 7th, and a number of members of the team are stepping up to fill my role."

McAnear worked at Apple and Johnson & Johnson before joining Tesla in 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover. Last week saw three senior employees leave the company: former head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, former chief accountant Dave Morton, and former head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was Friday, according to Bloomberg).

McAnear is the fourth high-ranking member of Tesla's finance department to leave this year, following Morton, former chief accounting officer Eric Branderiz, and former corporate treasurer and vice president of finance Susan Repo.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Top 3

1 Finance Here's how much these 9 Nigerian billionaires have lost in the...bullet
2 Finance 24 powerful and moving photos from the September 11 attacks...bullet
3 Finance How Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, makes and spends his millionsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

elon musk
Finance Tesla's executive team has taken a big hit this year. Here are the key people who've left the company. (TSLA)
Amazon
Finance Nearly three-quarters of all consumers are willing to purchase prescription drugs through Amazon, as the e-commerce giant seeks to tap into a $300 billion market (AMZN)
AP_18255671343599
Finance Tech stocks stumble after Apple unveils its new iPhone collection
Hurricane Florence threatens the US east coast.
Finance I've been through the eye of a Category 4 hurricane — here are 7 things you should do to protect your money before and after