Tesla plunges after report says US has launched a criminal probe over Elon Musk's statements (TSLA)

news

Shares of Tesla fell as much as 6% Tuesday after Bloomberg News reported that the company was under investigation by the US Department of Justice over CEO Elon Musk's public statements, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The criminal probe comes one month after federal prosecutors also opened a fraud investigation relating to the billionaire's claims that funding had been secured to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk later explained in a blog post that the tweet came after a meeting with Saudi Arabian investors that left him feeling that "no other decision makers were needed and that they were eager to proceed."

The new criminal inquiry is in the early stages, Bloomberg said, adding that enforcement actions can take months to materialize. Tesla and the US attorney's office in the Northern District of California did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla's stock price initially flew as high as $489 per share following the go-private announcement by Musk in August, but has since sank as low as $244 following a slew of investor lawsuits and regulator investigations.

Two weeks after saying he was considering taking Tesla private, Musk said it will remain a public company. Though he said in a post on Tesla's website that he believed there was "more than enough funding" to complete a go-private deal, he said the process of going private could create distractions for the company and problems for its current investors, some of whom had told Musk they would prefer Tesla remain public, he said.

You can read every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk sent his 'funding secured' tweet about taking Tesla private here.

Mark Matousek assisted with reporting.

Now read: