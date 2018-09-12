Tech stocks stumble after Apple unveils its new iPhone collection

Tech stocks stumbled Wednesday, dragged down by tech, after Apple unveiled a new collection of iPhones at a launch event on its Cupertino, California campus. The dollar and Treasury yields fell.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,998.18 +27.12 (+0.10%)
S&P 500: 2,889.51 +1.62 (+0.056%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,954.23 −18.25 (-0.23%)
