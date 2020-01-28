The first phase of the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro is 72% completed.

Once complete, Tanzania SGR project will cover 1,457kms from Dar es Salaam to the shores of Lake Victoria and will cost $7.5 billion over the next five years.

The first phase of the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro will be finalised by April this year according to Masanja Kadogosa, Director-General of the Tanzania Railways Corporation.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Kadogosa, disclosed that they have already accomplished 72% of the works and have finished over 22% of the Dodoma-Singida section.

Masanja Kadogosa, Director-General of the Tanzania Railways Corporation. (Dailynews)

Most of the groundworks for the multi-billion dollar Tanzania SGR project have been completed such as the electrifications, calverting, earthwork and bridges by over 80% he added. This first phase has six main stations at Dar es Salaam, Pugu, Soga, Ruvu, Ngerengere and finally Morogoro. The Dar es Salaam and Morogoro stations will be the biggest.

The first phase of the 300km-long SGR railway from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro was supposed to be completed by November last year but was slowed down by the short rains which delayed laying of the tracks on concrete sleepers along the line in November. The rains also paralysed drilling works at a hill where a tunnel needs to pass through as well as the building of bridges, which have to be constructed in dry weather.

The government in Dar es Salaam has so far used a total of US$1 billion of the US$2 billion budget for the Tanzania SGR project.

Tanzania's President John Magufuli inspects construction works of the SGR project in Dar es Salaam. (theeastafrican)

Turkish firm, Yapi merkezi, in partnership with Portuguese firm Mota-Engil Africa are the contractors.

The Tanzania Railways Corporation plans to procure 1,430 cargo wagons and 20 locomotives for the line that will be serving the neighbouring countries of Uganda, Zambia, DR Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.