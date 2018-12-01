Stunning photos of 14 of the coolest luxury vacation rentals around the world, from an 18th-century Italian villa to a Swiss chalet with views of the Matterhorn

news

For your next vacation, treat yourself luxuriously.

Vacation is always "treat yourself" time.

We teamed up with HomeAway to find home rentals with some of the best luxury amenities around the world, from France to Mexico. They don't come cheap — prices per night start at four figures and go up to five figures, but if you have the means (or bring your friends and family along to split the cost), these spots are worth it.

There are two villas in Spain, one with a helicopter landing pad and one with a wellness and mindfulness private trainer; a beachfront villa in Jamaica with a full staff including a chef, nanny, and butler; an estate in Croatia with a wine cellar; beach bungalows in The Bahamas with a private beach club; and a villa in Thailand with a private spa and massage therapists.

Take a peek at them all below, ranked by cost per night.

Ibiza, Spain — $1,367 per night

A modern villa in the Balearics with a full range of therapists at your service and a large saltwater pool.

Nantes, France — $1,519 per night

A French chateau in the vineyards with a personal chauffeur and a plethora of activities — tennis court, trampoline, badminton, beach volleyball, and horseback riding.

Cádiz, Spain — $1,529 per night

A luxury villa with 24-hour security, helicopter transfer from airport, a babysitter, newspaper service, daily grocery delivery, and menu prepared by a cook — not to mention a wellness and mindfulness private trainer and yoga and pilates.

Montego Bay, Jamaica — $1,768

A beachfront villa with an infinity pool, outdoor bar, and full staff, including a professional chef, gardener, and nanny to watch the kids while you enjoy a cocktail made by the butler.

Tulum, Mexico — $1,856 per night

A private villa on the beach that overlooks the Caribbean and is equipped with a private chef team, 24/7 concierge, butler, and bartender.

North Berwick, Scotland — $2,162 per night

A Scottish castle with an abundance of sporting and recreational activities, including archery, sailing, clay pigeon shooting, horseback riding, and golf.

Caledon, South Africa — $2,784 per night

A lakefront house where you're meant to get fit — it comes with a gym, tennis court, ski boat, jet ski, paddleboard, trampolines, and jungle gym.

Phuket, Thailand — $4,531 per night

A luxury beach villa with a private spa, steam room, massage room, and team of massage therapists.

Lake Como, Italy — $7,004 per night

A grand 18th-century villa with lavish interiors, a garden, indoor and outdoor playground, a home cinema, and access to Lake Como. It also has a pizza oven and daily maid service.

Dubrovnik, Croatia — $8,666 per night

An exclusive villa that has direct access to sports facilities, a sauna, steam room, wine cellar, and, best of all, the Adriatic Sea.

Girona, Spain — $9,187 per night

A 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom luxurious Spanish villa staffed with a private chef, butler, and maid service as well as a landing pad for your helicopter.

Zermatt, Switzerland — $10,348 per night

A cozy chalet in the Alps — dubbed the world's best by Condé Nast — with endless views of the Matterhorn and a black marble plunge pool with massaging jets.

New York, New York — $13,427 per night

A luxury townhouse in New York City with heated floors and a game room that includes a beer tap, pinball machine, and pool table.

Spanish Wells, The Bahamas — $14,452 per night

Beach bungalows on a private island that offers a personalized experience and a private beach club.

