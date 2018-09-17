Stocks tumble as markets brace for Trump's next round of tariffs

Stocks fell Monday as markets braced for major escalations in the US-China trade war. The Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1.5%, with companies like Apple earlier warning tariffs could force them to raise costs. The dollar and Treasury yields slid.
Stocks fell Monday as markets braced for major escalations in the US-China trade war. The Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1.5%, with companies like Apple earlier warning tariffs could force them to raise prices. The dollar and Treasury yields slid.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,062.46−92.21 (0.35%)
S&P 500: 2,889.11 −15.87 (0.55%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,895.79 −114.25 (1.43%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: